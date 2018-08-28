Logo

Public meeting to discuss controversial town fields development

PUBLISHED: 12:53 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 21 January 2019

Diss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, could be developed into a complex of 24 retirement bungalows. Picture: Sophie Smith

A public meeting is being held tonight to discuss the future of a controversial site of town centre land up currently being looked at by developers.

Standing room only as about 70 people packed into a meeting oif Diss Town Council to hear more about plans for development on Parish Fields. Picture: Graham MinshullStanding room only as about 70 people packed into a meeting oif Diss Town Council to hear more about plans for development on Parish Fields. Picture: Graham Minshull

The meeting, held by Parish Fields Friends, will take place at the United Reform Church on Mere Street in Diss at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

One of the group’s organisers, Tim Holt-Wilson, said the aim of the meeting is: “To review the present situation, and hopefully to build a consensus about where to go next.”

Essex housebuilder Scott Residential wants to build 24 retirement bungalows on currently private greenfields land in Diss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, between Shelfanger Road and Mount Street in the town.

The proposal prompted a large public turnout opposing the plans at a town council meeting on January 9.

Protesters have raised concerns proposals for retirement bungalows on Parish Fields in Diss fail to take into account its history and significance as a green space. Picture: GoogleProtesters have raised concerns proposals for retirement bungalows on Parish Fields in Diss fail to take into account its history and significance as a green space. Picture: Google

The site is listed in the South Norfolk Local Plan as an “important local open space.”

