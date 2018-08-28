Public meeting to discuss controversial town fields development
PUBLISHED: 12:53 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 21 January 2019
Archant
A public meeting is being held tonight to discuss the future of a controversial site of town centre land up currently being looked at by developers.
The meeting, held by Parish Fields Friends, will take place at the United Reform Church on Mere Street in Diss at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
One of the group’s organisers, Tim Holt-Wilson, said the aim of the meeting is: “To review the present situation, and hopefully to build a consensus about where to go next.”
Essex housebuilder Scott Residential wants to build 24 retirement bungalows on currently private greenfields land in Diss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, between Shelfanger Road and Mount Street in the town.
The proposal prompted a large public turnout opposing the plans at a town council meeting on January 9.
The site is listed in the South Norfolk Local Plan as an “important local open space.”