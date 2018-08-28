Logo

‘Keep the site as it is’ - Parish Fields group hold first meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:07 23 January 2019

Protesters have raised concerns proposals for retirement bungalows on Parish Fields in Diss fail to take into account its history and significance as a green space. Picture: Google

Members of a recently formed group opposing proposals for a new development on town centre land have held their first meeting.

Diss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, could be developed into a complex of 24 retirement bungalows. Picture: Sophie SmithDiss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, could be developed into a complex of 24 retirement bungalows. Picture: Sophie Smith

Parish Fields Friends, which formed on Facebook, met with members of the public at United Reform Church in Diss on Monday night.

Around 45 people attended the meeting, where the future of Parish Fields, a greenfields site in Diss town centre was discussed.

Meeting organiser Tim Holt-Wilson said: “The aim of the meeting was to find out more about the concerns of participants, to identify potential campaign themes, to review the current situation regarding the speculative housing proposal by Scott Properties Ltd, and for Friends to indicate how they thought they could contribute to the campaign.

“A range of views were expressed during the discussions, with the strongest expression being a wish to keep the site as it is.”

