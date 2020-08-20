See the transformation of this best-dressed Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000.
PUBLISHED: 09:25 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 20 August 2020
Caroline Culot
This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co
Archant
The owners of this Victorian mid-terrace for sale in one of Norwich’s best locations gave it a makeover in grey.
This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co
The house for sale in Grosvenor Road, off Unthank Road, was given a complete new look. The current owners bought the house in 2018 and set on transforming it throughout creating stunning elegant rooms from the wonderful family house they purchased.
MORE: Norfolk interiors firm reveals £3m losses because of coronavirus
This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co
The exterior is now painted grey with smart boxed hedging and inside, is an elegant hall with a grey stair runner. A sitting room has a fireplace, with a dark grey surround and a dining room is painted grey with stunning light fittings. The kitchen/breakfast room has three skylight windows and French doors to the garden and there’s a bathroom in grey with new white tiles. Upstairs is a master bedroom, a shower room as well as two further bedrooms.
The owners also overhauled the roof, replaced windows and outside, is a patio and newly laid lawn.
Brown & Co are the agents selling the property.
This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road purchased by the current owners. Pic: Websters Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road which the current owners purchased. Pic: Websters Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road which the current owners purchased. Pic: Websters
You may also want to watch:
Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road which the current ownrs purchased. Pic: Websters Before: the smart terraced house which the current owners purchased. Pic; Websters
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.