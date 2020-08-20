See the transformation of this best-dressed Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000.

This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co Archant

The owners of this Victorian mid-terrace for sale in one of Norwich’s best locations gave it a makeover in grey.

This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co

The house for sale in Grosvenor Road, off Unthank Road, was given a complete new look. The current owners bought the house in 2018 and set on transforming it throughout creating stunning elegant rooms from the wonderful family house they purchased.

The exterior is now painted grey with smart boxed hedging and inside, is an elegant hall with a grey stair runner. A sitting room has a fireplace, with a dark grey surround and a dining room is painted grey with stunning light fittings. The kitchen/breakfast room has three skylight windows and French doors to the garden and there’s a bathroom in grey with new white tiles. Upstairs is a master bedroom, a shower room as well as two further bedrooms.

The owners also overhauled the roof, replaced windows and outside, is a patio and newly laid lawn.

Brown & Co are the agents selling the property.

Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road purchased by the current owners. Pic: Websters Before: the smart terraced house in Grosvenor Road purchased by the current owners. Pic: Websters

