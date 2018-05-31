'It ruins the feel of the village' - Outrage over housing proposals

People living near land where new homes could be built fear the development will destroy the community.

A site near Post Office Road in Lingwood has been mooted for a development of around 60 homes as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) - a blueprint for where thousands of homes could be built.

But objectors say the land is not suitable for that number of homes and fears have been sparked over school places, access to GP surgeries and traffic.

They say if homes are to be built, they would rather it was a reduced number of 30 at an alternative site near Neves Close.

Phil Hearsum, 61, an IT portfolio manager, has lived in Lingwood for 26 years.

He said: "The development will drive more traffic in and the road is just too narrow to cope.

"The site also faces a children's playground and I would be concerned about all the extra cars and their safety."

For Drew Mason, a graphic designer, the plans threaten the sense of community which drew him to the area two years ago.

The 30-year-old said: "Most people understand we need new homes but we need the right place. These plans ruin the feel of the village.

"There is also only one shop and no doctor's surgery so I fear the sudden increase on demand of infrastructure in the area."

Geoffrey Marshall, 65, agreed and said the homes could also harm wildlife.

He said: "It is a lovely, country setting with lots of fields. There are all sorts of different animals which live here, I have even seen deers in the morning. The homes would just be sad for the whole village, they would upset the balance of the place in a way."

Consultation over the local plan is under way, but villagers say it has been hard to access information.

A spokesperson for South Norfolk Council said: "We are grateful to have this brought to our attention.

"The Greater Norwich Local Plan Consultation remains open for people to have their say on proposed development until March 16.

"We welcome everyone's views and comments and have promoted the consultation widely to gather as much feedback as possible from our residents and allocate the best possible sites moving forward."

The consultation is at www.gnlp.org.uk