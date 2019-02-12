Logo
Fancy making the most of the great outdoors? This could be the property for you

PUBLISHED: 11:09 25 February 2019

Orchard House is for sale at a guide price of £485,000 with Savills.

Archant

With a gym, an outdoor barbecue and stunning views across the Somerleyton Marshes, Orchard House is no ordinary family home.

The property offers four bedrooms upstairs.

This traditionally built modern family home is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £485,000 and offers flexibile family accommodation throughout.

The property is entered via a reception hall, which leads into the kitchen on the left; this in turn opens into both the utility room and dining room, where French doors provide immediate access to the garden.

To the right of the front door is a study and then a cloakroom, while the long sitting room is at the back of the house, opening into both the conservatory and the garden.

Four bedrooms and the family bathroom can be found upstairs, where one of the guest rooms has an en suite shower room. The master bedroom also enjoys its own en suite bathroom, and French windows open out on to a Juliet balcony.

The living room at the back of the house features exposed beams, and opens out on to the conservatory.

But it is outside that this property really comes into its own. There are approximately 0.35 acres of spacious grounds which include a wide lawn and wealth of mature shrubs, plants and trees. There is also an attractive, brick-built outdoor kitchen – complete with barbecue – and a summerhouse, making it the perfect spot for entertaining. The garden itself overlooks open marshland and attracts a wide array of wildlife.

The property is also well-placed for those wanting to get out and about and make the most of the great outdoors, as St Olaves is close to Haddiscoe Marshes and the river, where there are scenic walks and waterside activities.

For more information about Orchard House, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

The property boasts an fully fitted indoor kitchen, as well as an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space.

The property is set within approximately 0.35 acres of land.

An indoor gym adjoins a double garage.

