See how this Victorian terrace on the outskirts of Norwich has been given a stunning makeover
PUBLISHED: 09:35 01 May 2019
Archant
This Victorian terrace in Old Catton is on sale for £270,000 and really has the ‘wow’ factor thanks to its stylish decoration and fantastic use of space.
While it's not difficult to find a Victorian terrace in Norwich and its surrounding suburbs, this one at North Walsham Road, Old Catton, really has the wow factor.
Slightly larger than your average terrace property, it is currently on the market with Minors & Brady at an asking price of £270,000. It offers modern living accommodation throughout, and has been beautifully decorated inside to create modern and stylish living spaces while maximising on space.
The ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall and cosy lounge with feature fireplace and sliding doors which lead into the dining room. This also has a fireplace, with inset log burner, and leads on to a modern, fitted kitchen. Neutral in colour, the kitchen features partly tiled walls and matching flooring, a ceramic hob with built-in double oven and spotlighting. There is also access to a utility room.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with a three-piece ensuite located within the roof. There is also a modern family-sized bathroom.
Outside and to the front of the property is a low maintenance garden. Mostly shingle, it is edged by a brick wall and features a brick-built archway which offers access to the back of the home. To the rear, there is a good-sized garden with raised flower beds – all of which is fully enclosed by a wooden panel fence.
The terraced property in Old Catton is on the market for £270,000. Contact Minors & Brady on 01603 783088 for more information.