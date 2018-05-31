‘Absolutely delightful’: see inside this pretty period cottage for sale for £300,000

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons Archant

This three-bedroom cottage in Necton near Swaffham is beautifully presented with lovely gardens and plenty of sociable living space.

Selling agents Longsons describe Old Barn Cottage as an “absolutely delightful period property” offering everything you could want – a popular village location, ample living accommodation, beautiful decoration and well-maintained gardens – all at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, wet room and utility room on the ground floor, plus three bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom upstairs.

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is particularly lovely, fitted with soft oak kitchen units, oak work surfaces and a ceramic butler-style sink. There is space for a large range-style electric oven and double-glazed French doors offer immediate access to the rear garden.

The sitting room benefits from a lovely brick fireplace with wood-burning stove and wooden floors and is remarkably airy thanks to its front-facing window.

Upstairs, you will find three good-sized bedrooms and the family bathroom. This features a double-ended free-standing bath with central mixer tap and shower attachment, wash basin, WC and heated towel rail.

Off-road parking for up to three vehicles is also available at the property and there is a well-maintained garden at the rear which has been fully enclosed with a wooden fence. This is mainly laid to lawn but also includes a paved patio seating area, shrubs and plants to beds and borders and a concrete base to the rear of the garden, ready to house a summerhouse or workshop.

For more information, please contact Longsons on 01760 721389.

