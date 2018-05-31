Logo

‘Absolutely delightful’: see inside this pretty period cottage for sale for £300,000

PUBLISHED: 14:07 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 27 April 2020

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

This three-bedroom cottage in Necton near Swaffham is beautifully presented with lovely gardens and plenty of sociable living space.

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Selling agents Longsons describe Old Barn Cottage as an “absolutely delightful period property” offering everything you could want – a popular village location, ample living accommodation, beautiful decoration and well-maintained gardens – all at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, wet room and utility room on the ground floor, plus three bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom upstairs.

The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is particularly lovely, fitted with soft oak kitchen units, oak work surfaces and a ceramic butler-style sink. There is space for a large range-style electric oven and double-glazed French doors offer immediate access to the rear garden.

The sitting room benefits from a lovely brick fireplace with wood-burning stove and wooden floors and is remarkably airy thanks to its front-facing window.

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Upstairs, you will find three good-sized bedrooms and the family bathroom. This features a double-ended free-standing bath with central mixer tap and shower attachment, wash basin, WC and heated towel rail.

Off-road parking for up to three vehicles is also available at the property and there is a well-maintained garden at the rear which has been fully enclosed with a wooden fence. This is mainly laid to lawn but also includes a paved patio seating area, shrubs and plants to beds and borders and a concrete base to the rear of the garden, ready to house a summerhouse or workshop.

For more information, please contact Longsons on 01760 721389.

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

Old Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: LongsonsOld Barn Cottage, Necton, is on the market at a guide price of £300,000-£325,000. Picture: Longsons

