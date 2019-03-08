Video

Look inside the £175,000 apartment inside former Norwich bank

Hardwick House in Norwich houses more than 20 modern apartments.

A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale at Hardwick House in Norwich.

The historic building, which was designed by Charles Hardwick in 1865 for Harvey and Hudson Bank, has a storied past.

When the bank closed in 1870 it was taken over by the Post Office who stayed until 1969. More recently its ground floor office space was home to Savills estate agents, who relocated to St Andrews Street after vacating Hardwick House last year.

As well as the now vacant office space, the King Street building houses a vast penthouse and 23 apartments, including a two-bedroom property spread across three floors. It is currently on the market for £175,000.

Described as "a town house in the city centre" this apartment features a large open plan living area, a master suite and a spiral staircase.

The ground floor has a sitting room, a dining/living room, a modern kitchen and a downstairs cloakroom, while the first floor is made up of a bedroom, bathroom and lobby.

The second floor houses the master bedroom which has an en suite bathroom.

The current ground rent is £200 per annum and the maintenance charge is £4,200 per annum.

It's on the market with Purple Bricks.

