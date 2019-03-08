Logo
See inside: the historic hall transformed into two luxury homes for £525,000 each

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 November 2019

Oddfellow's Hall in Holt has been transformed into two stunning homes designed for contemporary living. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

A Grade II listed building in Holt, previously known as Oddfellows Hall, has been transformed into two stunning three-bedroom homes, both on the market with Sowerbys.

Set over three floors with huge Georgian sash windows and an impressive open plan double-height living area, 35 Albert Street is a wonderful example of how intelligently delivered property development celebrates not only the original qualities and features of the county's important buildings, but also how it embraces contemporary living needs with a thoughtful and considerate design.

These properties in Holt are designed in a fashionable upside-down style and offer highly contemporary living spaces just a few miles from the north Norfolk coast.

In both, the ground floor houses the central hall, master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, as well as a second bedroom with en-suite and a utility room.

A spiral staircase leads up to the first and second floors where vast, double-height vaulted ceilings, big beams and glazed balustrades surround the living area, giving abundant space and light.

Everywhere throughout the property, the layout is innovative; open-plan living incorporates lounge and dining areas, and the luxury fitted kitchen gives a sense of domestic centre to the space.

Off the main living area is another double en-suite bedroom, making this a home that can sleep up to six.

The mezzanine floor above provides another living/sleeping space away from the main part of the house, and would be ideal transformed into a cosy space for visiting friends and relatives.

For more information about these two properties, which are on the market for £525,000, please contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

