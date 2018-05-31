Logo

Can you guess what this quirky £195,000 cottage used to be?

PUBLISHED: 11:06 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 February 2020

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Located on Redenhall Road, just a stone's throw from Harleston town centre, is this quirky two-bedroom home with an unusual past.

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Up until recently the property, known as October House, was run as a successful holiday let - and before that, it was a brewery which produced ginger beer.

It's now on the market with Musker McIntyre at a guide price of £195,000.

It is entered through a timber front door which leads to an entrance hall and a set of steps up to a small scullery. The rest of the kitchen overlooks the front of the property and is split into two sections with dual worktops and storage beneath as well as a space for a cooker and a fridge/freezer. There is also a separate utility area.

A galleried area sits above the kitchen and comprises a vaulted ceiling with a Velux window and space for twin beds.

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

From the kitchen, steps lead to the open-plan dining/family room which extends the entire length of the property. Distinctive features include an exposed brick wall and feature windows, and there is wood-effect flooring throughout. Half-glazed doors at either end of the family room lead down into the rear garden via a set of steps. This is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed on all sides by panel fencing, as well as a historic mulberry tree.

The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, and is currently created in a 'studio'-style thanks to its close proximity to the living room - although this could be altered to create one large master bedroom. It enjoys a high vaulted ceiling, wood flooring and windows to the front and there is space for a double bed and built-in wardrobes on either side. A half-mirrored door opens into a contemporary ensuite shower room.

There is a large cellar beneath the property which can be accessed both from inside and externally. It offers plenty of useful storage space as it runs the entire length of the home.

A single parking space can be found adjacent to the property, and is available to rent for an additional fee of £250 per annum.

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

For more information about October House, please contact Musker McIntyre on 01379 882535.

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

This two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyreThis two-bedroom property near Harleston has an unusual past. Picture: Musker McIntyre

