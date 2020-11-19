Gallery

See inside this impressive Grade II listed barn conversion for sale in a Broadland village for £700,000

Oakwood Barn in South Walsham is for sale at a guide price of �700,000. Picture: Savills Archant

If you want to make a move to the Norfolk countryside then this beautiful, light-filled barn conversion in South Walsham could be exactly what you’re looking for.

The property, which is known as Oakwood Barn, dates back to the late 18th century and is Grade II listed, priced at a guide of £700,000.

“This is a truly beautiful barn conversion and I was particularly impressed by the amount of character and period features it has retained,” says Polly Hughes, selling agent at Savills in Norwich, which is marketing the home.

Indeed, the property has been sympathetically converted and enjoys a number of distinctive period details including eye-catching exposed timbers, tiled floors and exposed brick work.

But thought and imagination has also gone into the layout of the property, which offers plenty of space and is contemporary in its flexibility.

As soon as you enter the property on the ground floor, you are greeted by the generous, open-plan reception hall, which includes a dining and seating area before leading through to a useful and good-sized study.

The contemporary, country-style kitchen is also spacious, with room for a dining table and kitchen doors that lead outside and on to the terrace.

There are also two bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and a useful utility room on the ground floor.

One of the real highlights of the property, though, is the stunning reception room on the first floor.

The vaulted ceiling with eye-catching timber beams and exposed brick walls really do make a statement, as well as the grid-like, full-length window which offers fine views over the surrounding countryside.

The first floor also offers two further bedrooms, both of which are en suite.

Outside, plenty of parking space is available at Oakwood Barn thanks to a gravelled driveway and cart shed. The property also includes an extensive range of outbuildings which offer potential for further development, subject to the appropriate planning permissions being sought, and there is also a fully enclosed, south-east facing walled garden as well as a lawn and a raised terrace, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The location of Oakwood Barn is also a highlight and is bound to be popular with those wanting to live on the Norfolk Broads. It’s just under a mile from Fairhaven’s famous woodland and water gardens, and the busy village of Acle, with a wide range of amenities, is just a short drive away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newport Road, South Walsham

Guide price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

