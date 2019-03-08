Logo

'We're watching the house fall apart' - tenants hit out at state of Golden Triangle home

PUBLISHED: 11:40 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 22 October 2019

Georgia Sellers in the front room of her rented house in Bury Street, where an outside plant has grown behind the skirting board. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Georgia Sellers in the front room of her rented house in Bury Street, where an outside plant has grown behind the skirting board. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A couple's first home together has turned into a "nightmare" after they found holes in the window frame, plants growing up their lounge wall and damp.

Georgia Sellers at her rented house in Bury Street, which has several problems unrepaired by the landlord. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGeorgia Sellers at her rented house in Bury Street, which has several problems unrepaired by the landlord. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tenants Georgie Sellers, 27, and boyfriend Thom Reynolds, 31, said they had been trying to get repairs carried out at the terraced house on Bury Street in the Golden Triangle since they moved in at the end of March.

Earlier this month, Norwich City Council ordered the landlord to fix the house after finding hazards with the electrics and damp.

Landlord Darren Dewing said repairs were underway.

The damaged front door at the rented house in Bury Street which had been epaired with paper. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe damaged front door at the rented house in Bury Street which had been epaired with paper. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When the couple moved in, Mr Dewing warned them work was needed.

He told them it had been used as a cannabis factory without his knowledge but promised repairs would be carried out and gave them a 40pc rent reduction to £450 a month.

But seven months later they are still waiting for repairs and the house is deteriorating.

The hole in the wall below the window sill in the rented house in Bury Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe hole in the wall below the window sill in the rented house in Bury Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We are watching the house fall apart around us and paying for the privilege," Miss Sellers said. "It has turned into a nightmare. I know so many people with horror stories from renting.

"We had a look around before we moved in and it was pretty trashed but I am handy and a lot of work looked like it could be fixed, but basically things didn't get fixed."

They found plants growing up the wall in their lounge and a hole under the window where water leaks through when it rains.

The hole in the wall below the window sill and damp walls where a plant from outside has grown inside, in the rented house in Bury Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe hole in the wall below the window sill and damp walls where a plant from outside has grown inside, in the rented house in Bury Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The front door is also rotting and has been repaired by stuffing paper into gaps.

"We are trying to leave but it is hard to find a new place," Miss Sellers said.

A city council report on the property confirmed there were hazards which "may affect the safety of occupants".

The state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie SellersThe state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie Sellers

They found damp around electrical sockets, problems with the fuse box and said the front bay window was rotting around the frame.

In the dinning room they found further damp and a rotting window frame.

In the kitchen there was mould and a hole in the wall behind the washing machine.

The state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie SellersThe state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie Sellers

The walls of the downstairs toilet were also wet and the roof in poor condition.

They gave the landlord 14 days to send them a plan to carry out the work, which Mr Dewing said was being done.

It is Thom Reynolds' and Georgie Sellers' first home together. Photo: Georgie SellersIt is Thom Reynolds' and Georgie Sellers' first home together. Photo: Georgie Sellers

The state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie SellersThe state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie Sellers

The state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie SellersThe state of the home tenant Georgie Sellers is renting in Bury Street. Her landlord has been ordered by Norwich City Council to carry out improvement work. Photo: Georgie Sellers

