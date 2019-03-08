'We're watching the house fall apart' - tenants hit out at state of Golden Triangle home

A couple's first home together has turned into a "nightmare" after they found holes in the window frame, plants growing up their lounge wall and damp.

Tenants Georgie Sellers, 27, and boyfriend Thom Reynolds, 31, said they had been trying to get repairs carried out at the terraced house on Bury Street in the Golden Triangle since they moved in at the end of March.

Earlier this month, Norwich City Council ordered the landlord to fix the house after finding hazards with the electrics and damp.

Landlord Darren Dewing said repairs were underway.

When the couple moved in, Mr Dewing warned them work was needed.

He told them it had been used as a cannabis factory without his knowledge but promised repairs would be carried out and gave them a 40pc rent reduction to £450 a month.

But seven months later they are still waiting for repairs and the house is deteriorating.

"We are watching the house fall apart around us and paying for the privilege," Miss Sellers said. "It has turned into a nightmare. I know so many people with horror stories from renting.

"We had a look around before we moved in and it was pretty trashed but I am handy and a lot of work looked like it could be fixed, but basically things didn't get fixed."

They found plants growing up the wall in their lounge and a hole under the window where water leaks through when it rains.

The front door is also rotting and has been repaired by stuffing paper into gaps.

"We are trying to leave but it is hard to find a new place," Miss Sellers said.

A city council report on the property confirmed there were hazards which "may affect the safety of occupants".

They found damp around electrical sockets, problems with the fuse box and said the front bay window was rotting around the frame.

In the dinning room they found further damp and a rotting window frame.

In the kitchen there was mould and a hole in the wall behind the washing machine.

The walls of the downstairs toilet were also wet and the roof in poor condition.

They gave the landlord 14 days to send them a plan to carry out the work, which Mr Dewing said was being done.

