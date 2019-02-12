New interactive map reveals how long it takes to sell a house in Norwich

Houses in the NR1 area of Norwich take longer to sell on average than the NR2 area. Photo: Jon Williamson (c) copyright newzulu.com

Houses for sale in certain areas of Norwich are snapped up faster than others, according to a new property tool.

You can now see how postcodes in Norwich compare to the rest of the UK when it comes to amount of time it takes to sell a home.

The tool, by thomas-sanderson.co.uk, shows that people selling houses in the NR2 and NR4 areas of Norwich wait the shortest amount of time to make a sale- 98 days on average.

Houses in the most central area of Norwich, NR1, are on the market for a longer time, on average 179 days.

Sellers in NR3 can expect to wait around 117 days to sell their homes.

Overall Norwich falls into a middle ground nationally.

Sheffield has the smallest wait, with houses in the S11 area selling in just 11 days on average.

At the other end of the spectrum, houses in the CA9 area of Cumbria take an average of 608 days to sell.

You can see how your postcode compares to others here.