See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich
09 February, 2020 - 09:00
Savills
A spacious penthouse in the centre of Norwich has come on the market.
A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills
The property, which is located in Greyfriars Road, has three bedrooms, two ensuite bathrooms, a WC and a large open-plan living area that incorporates a kitchen.
It also boasts a roof terrace, wrap around balcony and two parking spaces.
The listing states the roof terrace, which has nonslip decking and outside power, boasts views of the Castle and city beyond and is "a great place to entertain or just relax."
The guide price is £750,000 and it's on the market with Savills.
The property currently has tenants but viewings can be arranged with notice.
There are approximately 123 years remaining on the leasehold.
For more information call the estate agent on 01603 950055.
