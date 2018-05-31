Logo

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

PUBLISHED: 11:45 31 January 2020

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich.

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich.

A penthouse apartment in a former office block has come on the market in Norwich.

The Ber Street property used to be industrial tribunal offices but in 2018 it was renamed Skipper House and turned into 45 flats.

The penthouse up for sale has one bedroom, a spacious lounge/kitchen/diner, bathroom and entrance hall.

It also boasts a private balcony the full width of the apartment and panoramic city views.

The apartment has access to a grand communal central atrium, with allocated post boxes and lifts to all floors.

The building has a leasehold of 124 years and the asking price is £180,000.

For more information call Haart on 01603 950046.

