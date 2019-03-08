Unique alcohol treatment centre with ‘wet lounge’ deemed outstanding by CQC

A unique service providing treatment for mental health and addiction to the homeless in Norwich has been deemed outstanding by inspectors.

Highwater House, a residential service run by Norwich homelessness charity St Martins, has been awarded an outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The service provides accommodation and personal care for 22 people who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

The service was awarded the highest possible rating overall at its latest inspection and was deemed to be outstanding for being well-led and caring.

Highwater House is unique to Norfolk. It is a dual diagnosis service; all residents have a mental health disorder and a drug and/or alcohol dependency. The service provides high quality care and support to some of the most traumatised people in the local area. It is the only such service in the county that has a ‘wet lounge’ where people can consume alcohol in a safe environment.

Angela Herbert, registered manager at Highwater House, said: “It’s a fantastic outcome for our home and I am very proud of the whole team. All of our team members have a natural warmth, passion and real commitment to their work. The report clearly shows that our residents love to live here, and our staff love to work here.”

Chief executive of St Martins, Dr Jan Sheldon, said, “Angela is an exceptional leader. She is hard working, committed and totally dedicated to delivering care and support to some of the most traumatised people in our local area. Angela leads a fantastic team who care passionately and are always prepared to go the extra mile.

“The trustees and I could not be more proud of everyone at Highwater House and the quality of care and support provided to the people who use our services.”

The needs of the residents are at the very heart of the service. The report highlighted that they were treated with exceptional kindness. One resident said, “I would give the staff ten out of ten for their kindness and compassion. The staff are brilliant and listen to what I want.”

The inspectors praised on the mutually respectful culture at Highwater House and the fact that residents are involved in how the service is run at every opportunity.