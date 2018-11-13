Logo

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

13 November, 2018 - 06:35
The mould inside the flats St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The mould inside the flats St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

The landlord of a squalid block of city flats told his sales agent to report tenants who complained so he could kick them out.

Nick Sutton, director of Faiths Lane Apartments, which owns the flats at 60 St Faith's Lane. Norwich. Photo: Twitter screenshotNick Sutton, director of Faiths Lane Apartments, which owns the flats at 60 St Faith's Lane. Norwich. Photo: Twitter screenshot

Nick Sutton, the director of Faiths Lane Apartments, asked the agent to “quietly identify tenants who bad mouth us so I can get them out” in May.

The agent, Liam Blake, has come forward after a series of reports in this newspaper about the state of the flats at 60 St Faith’s Lane, off Prince of Wales Road, which Faiths Lane Apartments owns.

Mr Blake started work in April but said his job quickly turned into a nightmare of having to help tenants.

“They were asking me to do weirder things like listen to what the tenants were saying and they would kick out the ones who complained,” he said.

Mould at St Faith's Lane. Photo: Archant Mould at St Faith's Lane. Photo: Archant

Tenants had previously complained they signed something called a licence to occupy when they moved in, rather than a tenancy agreement, which gave them fewer legal rights.

Mr Blake also said he had to try to repair electrics, despite having no training, after the maintenance man left.

A spokesman for Mr Sutton’s company, Sutton Management, said: “We were not aware that Liam was attempting any maintenance works.”

On October 8, Norwich City Council gave all tenants 28 days to leave the block for safety reasons.

The flats in St Faith's Lane which has had a whole load of problems with mould, water pouring down the walls and through light fittings, and lifted floorboards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe flats in St Faith's Lane which has had a whole load of problems with mould, water pouring down the walls and through light fittings, and lifted floorboards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The council made the move after a series of complaints going back several months about damp rooms and unsafe electrics.

The council had served eight notices ordering the landlord to sort the electrics, fire safety and heating, but that work was not done.

But such is the struggle to find rented accommodation, tenants in just four of the 24 flats had moved out by the end of last week when the 28-day deadline passed.

The council said a further five will move this week.

A spokesman said: “We continue to work with the remainder of the residents to help them find private rented accommodation in a difficult market.

“We’ve given these remaining residents some extra time to find alternative and safe accommodation and will continue to assist them in any way we can.”

But that was contradicted by a spokesman for Sutton Management who said: “The majority of the guests have vacated the property.”

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Leading landlord association threatens council with legal action over ‘unlawful’ licensing scheme

The Residential Landlords Association has threatened Great Yarmouth Borough Council with legal action over its

Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords of multiple occupancy houses in South Norfolk are being offered an amnesty to comply with new legisation. Picture: Getty

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Plans for 97 new homes in Swaffham approved and application for another 60 houses is submitted

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham, which will now have 97 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Tenants living in one of the most deprived areas in Norfolk to face rent price hike

John Barker, 58, is a private landlord who has ten properties in the Nelson ward. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video See inside this incredible house for sale for £1.325 million which comes with its own beach

Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

Former Lloyds building up for sale for £500,000

The former Lloyds Bank in Hall Quay is up for sale for £500,000. Picture: Liz Coates

23 new homes approved in Shipdham despite opposition

The Shipdham village sign.

Video Heritage watchdogs list Prospect House sculpture, ahead of decision over homes, offices and shops blueprint

The sculpture by Bernard Meadows. Pic: Archant.

‘Please listen to us’ - residents’ worries over homes scheme

The concerned residents of Beaconsfield Road examine the homes plans Picture: Anthony Caroll

Once treasured home to Norfolk historian and educator sells for £400,000 at auction

Hotel NR19, in Dereham, is going under the hammer at Allsops auction. The hotel was also known at Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sir Peter Scott’s iconic Lincolnshire lighthouse for sale

Sir Peter Scott East Lighthouse, Sutton. Photo: Fine and Country

New route to enable development of new homes to cost £13.5m

New road to be built could aid with traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ad Feature Regency Residential brings luxury apartments to Norwich

Grosvenor House. Pic: submitted.

Ad Feature How do you sell an empty house?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

600-home development proposed off main road through Bradwell

The site just off Beccles Road in Bradwell where Lanpro proposes to build its 600 homes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the final home for sale in a converted Norfolk watermill once earmarked for demolition

Aylsham watermill: beautifully restored and where the last home is for sale. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

Former hotel dating back to 17th century to go under hammer for £350,000

Hotel NR19, in Dereham, is going under the hammer at Allsops auction. The hotel was also known at Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

New era as former hotel site becomes retirement flats

Beaumaris Court has been built on the site of the former Beaumaris Hotel. Front view. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

Ad Feature Do you own something legally or beneficially?

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am