Jailed in Norfolk this week: Thief, cannabis gardener and man who assaulted partner

Samuel Steward (left) Daniel Grix (centre) and Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant/Norfolk Police Archant/Norfolk Police

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Daniel Grix

Grix, 42, had been homeless at the time he met his victim down the pub.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Grix was invited back to the victim's house at St Augustine's Street in Norwich and had stayed a couple of nights.

But Philip Farr, prosecuting, said the victim came back after having a few drinks in late October 2018 he realised his home had been broken into and items had been taken.

They included a jacket worth about £200 and a sentimental pocket watch and chain, worth about £6,000, which has never been recovered.

Also taken were keys to his Saab car which was also stolen and a bank card which was later used in newsagents, a fast food outlet and petrol station.

The victim later discovered the car, with false number plates on it.

Grix, of Chapel Lane, Foulsham, near Dereham, appeared in court on Wednesday (January 22) when he admitted burglary between October 26 and October 29 2018.

Grix also admitted theft of the car and the fraud offences and admitted a further offence of a breach of his bail after he failed to attend court for a hearing in relation to a different matter on August 30 last year. He said it came after he himself had been stabbed and was receiving treatment.

Grix, who has 39 previous convictions for 105 offences, including burglary, was jailed for a total of 40 months by Judge Stephen Holt who said the victim had taken him in but he repaid that by taking his property.

Kristi Nikolla

Police found a professional heating and lighting set up in the Owen Road unit on the Harfreys industrial estate and discovered Kristi Nikolla, 27, and another man in an office area, which had been converted into a rough sleeping area with just a mattress on the floor.

Marc Brown, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the electricity meter had been bypassed and said the plants were in various stages of growth, however most were in just the early stages. He said: "The majority of them were in the juvenile stage."

He said that Nikolla admitted he acted as a gardener tending to the plants and had only been involved in the operation for about two weeks.

Nikolla, who had the help of an Albanian interpreter, admitted being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis between July 14 and August 2, last year and was jailed for six months.

Samuel Steward

Steward, 31, became involved in a row with his former partner over a car and as well as headbutting her he also smashed her phone and broke a vase, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Steward, of Motum Road, Norwich, admitted common assault and criminal damage and was jailed for 15 weeks and given a restraining order, under which he must keep away from his ex-partner.

The court heard that Steward had previous convictions for violence against women and breaching restraining orders, with his last conviction being in 2016 when he was given a suspended sentence for harassment against a former partner and threatening to drive his car into the Prince of Denmark after a row with the landlady.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Shaw told Steward: "You have a shameful record of being violent towards women. Your record is appalling."

He added: "How dare you be violent to a woman? What sort of man are you?"