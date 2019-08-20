See inside £145,000 flat in converted church hall

A flat in a converted church hall is on the market for £145,000. Photo: Gilson Bailey Gilson Bailey

A one bedroom flat in a converted Norwich church hall has come on the market.

The unique period property, which is in St Matthews Road in the NR1 area, boasts an entrance hall, kitchen, lounge/dining room, feature arch, double bedroom and en-suite shower room.

It also has electric heating and double glazing.

The flat, accessed by a secure intercom system, has parking outside and is in walking distance of Norwich Train Station and the Riverside complex.

The A47 southern bypass and Norwich ring road are also easily accessible.

The guide price starts at £145,000 and the leasehold has a term of 125 years.

For more information call Gilson Bailey on 01603950049.

