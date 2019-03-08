Builder who stopped £76,000 of works investigated by Trading Standards

Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons Ltd, is being investigated by Trading Standards after stopping building works in the homes of Jojo Pazhayatti and Kirsti Paul (pictured). Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A builder who left families with £76,100 worth of unfinished work is being investigated by Trading Standards.

Jojo Pazhayattil in the unfinished loft conversion at his house in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jojo Pazhayattil in the unfinished loft conversion at his house in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The consumer watchdog said it was looking into complaints made against Mark Bye, from Norwich firm M.Bye & Sons Ltd.

It is encouraging anyone affected to come forward.

It comes after this newspaper revealed in September how two families were left with holes in their walls for months after Mr Bye walked off the sites, they claimed, without finishing the projects.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: "We are aware of complaints made about this trader and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry.

Kirsti Paul at her home in Thorpe St Andrew in her downstairs bathroom where builder Mark Bye has stopped the work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kirsti Paul at her home in Thorpe St Andrew in her downstairs bathroom where builder Mark Bye has stopped the work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"If anyone has encountered any problems with work carried out by M.Bye&Sons Ltd, or indeed any other home improvement company, we would be interested to hear from you.

"You should, in the first instance, report your concerns to the Citizens Advice consumer service as they will provide you with practical advice, and will also pass the details to us."

Last month, teacher Kirsti Paul, 48, said she paid Mr Bye £23,000 for an open plan kitchen and downstairs shower room in her home in Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew.

Kirsti Paul had to live with no outer wall and insulation at the back of her house after Mark Bye left the site without finishing the work. Picture: Kirsti Paul Kirsti Paul had to live with no outer wall and insulation at the back of her house after Mark Bye left the site without finishing the work. Picture: Kirsti Paul

But she said she was left "stressed, worried and disappointed" after Mr Bye stopped the project, leaving her and her 10-year-old daughter with no downstairs heating and an unfinished bathroom.

Meanwhile, taxi driver and financial advisor Jojo Pazhayattil, 45, of Horseshoe Close, Costessey, said he paid the builder £53,116 for a loft conversion and bedroom extension with ensuite bathroom in his five-bedroom house.

However, the father-of-two said Mr Bye stopped the work with, he claimed, no explanation, leaving the house with holes in the walls and no guttering, among other problems.

At the time of reporting, Mr Bye said he stopped the works in both homes due to a dispute over pay, claiming Ms Paul and Mr Pazhayattil owed him money.

Work left unfinished in Kirsti Paul's home in Thorpe St Andrew, after builder Mark Bye stopped the work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Work left unfinished in Kirsti Paul's home in Thorpe St Andrew, after builder Mark Bye stopped the work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said he would resume the projects only after a surveyor inspected the homes.

Both families reported Mr Bye to Trading Standards.

-To contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, call 03454 04 05 06 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.