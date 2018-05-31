Logo

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:25 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 24 January 2020

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

Thousands of homes across Norwich and a large area around have been left without water.

An area stretching from Buxton in the north to Keswick in the south, and from Taverham in the west to Postwick in the east has been hit by what an Anglian Water spokesperson said was a pump failure.

A host of people messaged the company on Twitter, reporting low water pressure or no water all across the affected areas.

The spokesperson replied, saying: "Sorry about this, we have a pump failure in the area, but we're currently working hard to fix it, and expect everything to be back to normal by 9pm."

Some of the areas affected include Thorpe Marriott, Taverham, Horsford, Hellesdon, Catton, Buxton, Cawston, Reepham and South Norwich, as well as postcodes NR1, NR2, NR8, NR10

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Farke’s reaction to transfer interest in Danel Sinani

Daniel Farke expects a quiet end to the transfer window for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘My wife couldn’t drive that big old thing’: 108mph pig farmer’s driving ban plea

Pig farmer Christopher Cole was caught doing 108mph on the A47 Picture: Ian Burt

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant
Drive 24