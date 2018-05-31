Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 19:25 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 24 January 2020
Thousands of homes across Norwich and a large area around have been left without water.
An area stretching from Buxton in the north to Keswick in the south, and from Taverham in the west to Postwick in the east has been hit by what an Anglian Water spokesperson said was a pump failure.
A host of people messaged the company on Twitter, reporting low water pressure or no water all across the affected areas.
The spokesperson replied, saying: "Sorry about this, we have a pump failure in the area, but we're currently working hard to fix it, and expect everything to be back to normal by 9pm."
Some of the areas affected include Thorpe Marriott, Taverham, Horsford, Hellesdon, Catton, Buxton, Cawston, Reepham and South Norwich, as well as postcodes NR1, NR2, NR8, NR10