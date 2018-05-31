Logo

Village estate approved despite neighbour's objections

PUBLISHED: 07:13 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:13 19 December 2019

Plans have been approved to build a new estate in North Lopham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A controversial bid for seven homes in a Norfolk village has been approved despite neighbourhood objections.

The land north of The Street which will be development. Picture: GoogleThe land north of The Street which will be development. Picture: Google

Breckland Council approved plans by Silverley Properties Ltd to build the homes on the land north of The Street in North Lopham.

Residents raised concerns that the new estate will add to flooding issues in The Street and the development is outside the settlement boundary.

One said: "We cannot deal effectively with the current surface water on the lane as it stands let alone trying to deal with the surface water run-off from the proposed development with additional new dwellings.

"The retention of this land as green space is considered important, particularly as the land is immediately adjacent to the existing settlement boundary. There is not a village green or any other open green space to speak of within the heart of the village except for this meadow."

Another added: "Does North Lopham need a "small estate" of properties within the heart of a village of mainly individual and traditional style properties?

"I am concerned that any building on the meadow will affect the local water table causing even more widespread flooding than already experienced in the Tanns Lane area of the village and potentially affect my property.

"Flooding occurs now so it can only be worse with the meadow developed."

Despite being outside the development boundary, Breckland Council does not have a five year land supply - a policy by government that means local authorities must build a calculated number of homes in five years - meaning Breckland had to consider the plans.

Flooding concerns were addressed by Silverley Properties in a flood risk assessment which showed the estate would not cause flooding and the Environment Agency said the site is of "low risk".

The proposal was also supported by residents.

One neighbour said: "I remain very perplexed as to why there was the opposition raised, particularly after the consultations carried out by the applicant.

"I make no comments concerning drainage issues, as they are not within my area of knowledge or experience. It is a pity that some others have not adopted the same point of view."

