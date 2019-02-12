Make a move in Norfolk with these three homes all under £350k

This property in Aylsham is currently on the market for �325,000. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

They might be in very different locations across Norfolk, but these three homes have all been priced at between £300,000 and £350,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside the character property in Starston, south Norfolk. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Inside the character property in Starston, south Norfolk. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

For those who want to make the most of a rural location in the heart of Norfolk, this charming character cottage in Starston, south Norfolk, has it all.

Offering far-reaching views over the Norfolk countryside, the property itself dates back to the mid-19th century and is on the market with TW Gaze on 01379 641341 for a guide price of £315,000. It has been modernised and extended by its current owners who have created light, bright and airy accommodation along with a spacious new living and dining area. It also boasts a newly fitted kitchen and two double bedrooms upstairs, where the master suite enjoys scenic rural views.

The cottage is set slightly back from the road with good parking and turning space on the gravel driveway, as well as an area of lawn. More gardens can be found to the rear of the property, along with a decking area and paved patio. There is also a fully powered workshop and summerhouse.

In Blofield there is a detached bungalow for sale, currently on the market with Brown & Co on 01603 629871 for an asking price of £325,000. It sits within a quiet development of just three properties and offers three bedrooms – one of which could easily be used as a study.

Inside the property at Starston, for sale for £315,000. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Inside the property at Starston, for sale for £315,000. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The lounge is very much at the heart of the home. It is a long room which overlooks the back garden and features a brick-built feature gas fire with wooden hearth. The property also boasts a further reception room in the shape of a double glazed, mahogany conservatory with doors which open out onto the garden.

But for those looking to live on a bigger development, this charming mid-terrace house in Aylsham fits the bill. It is currently on the market with Watsons on 01263 733881 and forms part of a small enclave of properties which include an original Grade II listed Maltings dating back to 1771.

Inside, the house offers three bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with claw-foot, roll-top bath. It also offers a number of character features such as exposed beams, tiled floors and a cottage-style kitchen.

This terraced cottage would make an ideal permanent home but could also appeal to those seeking a holiday home close to the north Norfolk coast.