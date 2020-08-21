Room to rent: Norfolk manor house with six acres and an orangery offers slice of country life

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A secure gated manor house set in six acres has become available for rent in Bramerton, near Norwich, for £2,750 per calendar month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

The property is listed with Fine & Country and boasts well-proportioned accommodation – extending to approximately 4,026 sq ft – with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an impressive orangery.

Other highlights include a fine entrance hall with a sweeping central staircase and a dual aspect drawing room with decorative fireplace and a statement chandelier.

There is also a sitting room and a beautifully fitted kitchen/breakfast room featuring a central island, oil-fired Aga and walk-in pantry. A separate utility room also offers a full height wine cooler, freezer, washing machine and ample worktop space, as well as access to a useful boot room and a fully powered double garage. There is also a wine cellar.

READ MORE: See inside this ‘astonishing’ eco-friendly home for sale in north Norfolk

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

Upstairs, the master bedroom is particularly stunning, featuring windows to two sides, a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom with freestanding roll-top bath. It also benefits from spectacular views over the gardens.

Three further bedrooms and a nursery can also be found on this floor, alongside two family bathrooms.

The property is surrounded by landscape grounds comprising sweeping lawns, mature specimen trees and terraced borders as well as a gravelled carriage driveway which offers plenty of space for off-road parking.

The village is well served by local amenities, including a pub, and access to Norfolk’s beautiful waterways.

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

The property is available immediately on a long-term let and comes unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

For more information, please contact Fine & Country on 01603 221888.

PROPERTY FACTS

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

The Street, Bramerton

Price: £2,750 per calendar month

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country

This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country This five-bedroom manor house in Bramerton near Norwich is available to rent on a long term let for £2,750 per calendar month. Picture: Fine & Country