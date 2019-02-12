Logo

Former village school could be demolished and replaced with housing

PUBLISHED: 14:52 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 March 2019

The former Lingwood First School could be demolished and replaced with housing. Photo: Google

A former village school could be demolished and replaced with housing under new plans submitted by the county council.

Lingwood First School, at Chapel Road, closed in 2014 when a new primary school opened at Station Road in September that year.

Now, Norfolk County Council is seeking permission to demolish the former school and build an unspecified number of homes at the site in Lingwood.

In an outline planning application, the county council said the number of dwellings will be addressed at a reserved matters stage.

It said: “The site has constraints in relation to trees and surface water drainage that is likely to restrict dwelling numbers.”

The council was initially granted outline permission in 2015. It had planned to build new homes at the site but also retain the existing nursery for community use.

The latest application would see the nursery demolished.

