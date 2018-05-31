See inside this pretty Norfolk cottage once home to a Victorian princess

This four-bedroom detached cottage in Blo Norton near Diss is on the market for £650,000. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A Grade II listed cottage in Blo Norton which has a fascinating Royal connection has come up for sale for £650,000.

The cottage was built in the early 18th century as one of only a handful of properties in the village, which lies on the Little River Ouse on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

In the 1930s, it was lived in by Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, one of Queen Victoria’s godchildren and daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire.

She had previously been raised at the Elveden Estate in Thetford and was a fashionable socialite of the Victorian period, as well as becoming a prominent member of the suffragette movement in the early 1900s.

The cottage wasn’t Princess Sophia’s only residence, however. In 1898, Queen Victoria granted her a grace-and-favour apartment at Faraday House in Hampton Court Palace – although, initially, she is not believed to have lived there very much.

Her brother, Prince Frederick, lived at nearby Blo Norton Hall and gifted her and her sister Catherine the cottage.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that, in 1935, the property had a large plot of land for raising animals and a beautiful garden with fruit trees – something which remains just as beautiful today, with its large areas of lawn and stunning, countryside views.

From the outside, you can see that the property itself boasts a beautiful timber frame and it has also been recently re-thatched. Inside, it is beautifully presented, with modern fixtures and fittings that blend seamlessly with its historic period details.

Features include exposed timber beams, inglenook fireplaces and period doors, all of which have been excellently maintained over the years. The rooms are also spacious and well-proportioned – something you’d expect from a property this age.

The kitchen/breakfast room, which has an Aga and plenty of storage space, is exceptionally light and spacious and there is also a very useful utility room. This includes an additional built-in oven, and space for a washing machine and dryer.

The sitting room is also of note, with an exposed brickwork inglenook fireplace and cosy wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, there are four generous bedrooms plus a family bathroom and an additional study area with an inbuilt desk and storage cupboards.

The use of darker colours in both the study and master bedroom complements the stunning timberwork and creates a modern and stylish look.

The current owners have also made use of the space, outside, by building a unique outdoor kitchen/office on a wonderful slate terrace. This is perfect for al fresco dining during the summer, as well as for working from home.

There is also a large outbuilding which offers ample opportunity, subject to the current planning permissions being sought.

For more information about this property, please contact Fine & Country Diss on 01379 646020.

