Logo

Family diner that closed after 30 years could be turned into house

PUBLISHED: 10:39 27 December 2019

Craig and Sara Armitage who closed Nick's Diner in August. Photo: Submitted

Craig and Sara Armitage who closed Nick's Diner in August. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A popular diner that closed after more than 30 years of serving families could be turned into a house.

The former Nick's Diner in Deopham. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe former Nick's Diner in Deopham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Nick's Diner on Church Road, Deopham, served its last customer in August after its owners, husband and wife team Craig and Sara Armitage, said they were ready to take a step back.

You may also want to watch:

Having previously built a bungalow on the site, the couple are now seeking permission to change the use of currently empty former restaurant to enable them to convert it into an extended dwelling.

In their submission to South Norfolk Council they say they had been unable to sell the business as a going concern.

They add: "We took the difficult decision to close the business at the end of August 2019 and both of us have returned to working full time. We would like to obtain a change of use from commercial to residential status so that we can remain living here and extend our living accommodation. We have lived in the village since 2004 and wish to stay here."

Most Read

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Tim Krul delivers brutal home truths on City’s relegation plight

Tim Krul admits Norwich City face a major uphill battle to survive in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Run Anglia: How Bure Valley Harriers’ pair became part of Norfolk’s running royalty

Brenda and Dave Hutcheon - coaches at Bure Valley Harriers. Picture: Brenda Hutcheon

Plaque could be made to remember Norfolk’s Singing Postman

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Parts of Norwich’s ring road to close during months of roadworks

The city morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road, the A140 ring road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists