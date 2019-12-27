Family diner that closed after 30 years could be turned into house

Craig and Sara Armitage who closed Nick's Diner in August. Photo: Submitted Archant

A popular diner that closed after more than 30 years of serving families could be turned into a house.

The former Nick's Diner in Deopham. Picture: Sonya Duncan The former Nick's Diner in Deopham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Nick's Diner on Church Road, Deopham, served its last customer in August after its owners, husband and wife team Craig and Sara Armitage, said they were ready to take a step back.

Having previously built a bungalow on the site, the couple are now seeking permission to change the use of currently empty former restaurant to enable them to convert it into an extended dwelling.

In their submission to South Norfolk Council they say they had been unable to sell the business as a going concern.

They add: "We took the difficult decision to close the business at the end of August 2019 and both of us have returned to working full time. We would like to obtain a change of use from commercial to residential status so that we can remain living here and extend our living accommodation. We have lived in the village since 2004 and wish to stay here."