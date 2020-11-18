Next phase of 350-home development given green light

The next phase of a 350-home development has been given the green light.

South Norfolk Council’s development committee met to discuss phase three of Big Sky Developments’ scheme, on land south of the A11 Newmarket Road in Cringleford.

Outline planning permission had already been granted for 62 properties, but the committee was invited on Wednesday to examine reserved matters including layout, design and highways implications.

And members unanimously approved details for the third phase subject to minor conditions, allowing work to begin in the near future.

Of the 62 homes, 39 have been designated as affordable and vary from one-bedroom bungalows up to four-bedroom family homes.

The initial reserved matters application for the overall development was met by 92 letters of objection from the public - largely in relation to access from Cantley Lane.

The access was, however, given consent under the outline permission.

Building work on phases one and two has already begun, with homes set to be made available from early next year.