Logo

Buildings could be demolished under new homes plan

PUBLISHED: 13:40 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 25 March 2020

The Kessingland village sign.

The Kessingland village sign.

Bungalows could be demolished to make way for a new residential development, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to demolish two bungalows and build seven new three-bedroom houses in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

A scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council with plans for “demolition of existing bungalows and residential development of seven, three bed houses and associated parking” on land off Market Place in Kessingland.

The proposal, which centres around demolishing The Bungalow and Elmhurst properties on land to the north of Market Place, have been lodged by Mr G Baxter.

According to the scheme submitted by agents Middleton and George Ltd, on behalf of Mr Baxter, it states: “The area under consideration comprises of two existing residential plots ‘Elmhurst’ and ‘The Bungalow’.

“It is proposed to demolish the two existing dwellings and construct three blocks of terraced houses totalling seven properties.

“The properties will have small rear gardens with a car parking area to the front.”

With the plans showing the “existing gross internal area” earmarked to be demolished as being 97sq m – consisting of the 25sq m The Bungalow and 72sq m Elmhurst – the “proposed” total gross internal area is listed as 798sq m on a site area measuring 0.32 acres (0.13 ha).

Concerns around “loss of open space, loss of privacy, noise and overdevelopment” have been raised by neighbours.

The plans, which were submitted to the council last week, are currently “awaiting decision.”

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to
Drive 24