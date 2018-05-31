Buildings could be demolished under new homes plan

Bungalows could be demolished to make way for a new residential development, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to demolish two bungalows and build seven new three-bedroom houses in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

A scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council with plans for “demolition of existing bungalows and residential development of seven, three bed houses and associated parking” on land off Market Place in Kessingland.

The proposal, which centres around demolishing The Bungalow and Elmhurst properties on land to the north of Market Place, have been lodged by Mr G Baxter.

According to the scheme submitted by agents Middleton and George Ltd, on behalf of Mr Baxter, it states: “The area under consideration comprises of two existing residential plots ‘Elmhurst’ and ‘The Bungalow’.

“It is proposed to demolish the two existing dwellings and construct three blocks of terraced houses totalling seven properties.

“The properties will have small rear gardens with a car parking area to the front.”

With the plans showing the “existing gross internal area” earmarked to be demolished as being 97sq m – consisting of the 25sq m The Bungalow and 72sq m Elmhurst – the “proposed” total gross internal area is listed as 798sq m on a site area measuring 0.32 acres (0.13 ha).

Concerns around “loss of open space, loss of privacy, noise and overdevelopment” have been raised by neighbours.

The plans, which were submitted to the council last week, are currently “awaiting decision.”