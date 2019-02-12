Logo

New properties released at popular development near King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:55 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 15 February 2019

The Elm is one of the options at the popualr Oaklands development. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Help to Buy is available on Hopkins & Moore’s new properties in South Wootton, making your move even easier.

New homes are now available at the popular Oaklands development in South Wootton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The latest homes to be released by Hopkins & Moore in South Wootton include a range of four-bedroom house types, which are ideal for growing families. These homes offer spacious open-plan living areas, well-proportioned bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms and separate studies.

Buyers looking for a three-bedroom property can take advantage of a special offer on Plot 7, The Elm, which now includes free standing appliances, flooring throughout the home and turf for the garden. The Elm is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house with an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom and built-in wardrobes in the master and third bedrooms. The downstairs has been designed with relaxation in mind with an open-plan dining and kitchen area and separate living room. This property also benefits from a garage and off-street parking – and it’s ready to move into now.

Lee Barnard, sales and marketing director at Hopkins Homes, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Oaklands development. The high-quality design and finish of our homes and the highly sought-after location have been reflected in the popularity of the development with home buyers. We really encourage those looking to buy a home to visit and see how a Hopkins & Moore home can suit their lifestyle.

“At Hopkins & Moore, we’re committed to building homes that enhance and blend in with the local community. We take inspiration from local style when designing our homes to ensure they complement their surroundings and enhance the existing communities.”

The range of house sizes and styles are carefully selected to allow a thriving, self-sustaining community to become established. There are three- and four-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom bungalow currently available, and the government backed Help to Buy scheme can be used on all released homes, helping buyers take that first step on to the property ladder.

Oaklands is just a short drive away from the centre of South Wootton where there are many amenities including a post office, supermarket, pharmacy and two pubs. Oaklands is also on the border of the Wash National Nature Reserve providing many walking and wildlife spotting opportunities.

The development boasts excellent transport links to the rest of East Anglia. Residents can reach King’s Lynn railway station in ten minutes by car where they can then access Ely in just over half an hour, Cambridge in 47 minutes and London in one hour and 40 minutes.

The marketing suite and show home is open Friday to Monday, 10-5pm. For further information on Oaklands, contact Teresa Hollingworth on 01553 676073 and for more information on other Hopkins Group developments, visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

