First look at three new luxury homes for sale in the south Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 12:58 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 01 October 2020

The properties at Shrublands Barns, Old Buckenham, are for sale at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Archant

An exclusive development of two new-build houses and one barn has come to the countryside in south Norfolk, just two miles from the popular town of Attleborough.

The properties at Shrublands Barns are on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £850,000 and are finished to an exceptionally high specification, with Scandinavian-standard insulation, zonal heating and triple-glazed windows included throughout.

West Barn and South Barn each offer approximately 3,300 sq ft of living space arranged over three storeys and are similar in design. They both enjoy underfloor heating to the ground-floor reception rooms and include an  open-plan living space in the centre that includes a high specification kitchen with a central island.

In each property, the master bedroom is found on the first floor and includes an en suite bathroom, while four further bedrooms and a family bathroom are arranged over the first and second floors.

In contast, Clay Barn is a traditional but exceptionally large single-storey barn. The open-plan living area is stunning, with double height ceilings and a low level kitchen, dining area and sitting area surrounded by a wonderfully exposed oak frame.

Arranged on both sides of this multi-functional space are five bedrooms, each with its own en suite.

Outside, the three properties feature detached double garages, terraces and gardens that all enjoy far-reaching views of the countryside.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 883602.

