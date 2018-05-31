Village housing project could double in size

A village development could be doubled in size if councillors back a housing proposal.

The outline planning application for 10 single-storey homes off Hare Road in Great Plumstead, close to the Northern Distributor Road (NDR), has been submitted to Broadland District Council by Norwich-based developer Ingram Homes.

If approved, the homes would be built on 0.8 hectares of an arable field next to 11 new homes, granted planning permission in 2016 and built by Ingram Homes, off Church Road, which are nearing completion.

The proposed properties would be accessed off Hare Road, a 30mph area, and would be phase two of planned development within Great Plumstead by Ingram Homes, according to the planning statement on the Broadland District Council website.

One resident from Rosebery Road in Great Plumstead, who objected to the application, said on the council's planning website: "A waste of time objecting. It will make no difference to this application as full approval will be given regardless, just as with the Ingram development on Church Road which was objected to by the vast majority of villagers."

According to the planning statement the new homes would include three affordable homes as well as three two-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom homes and two homes with four bedrooms or more.

There would also be 27 car parking spaces and 20 bike spaces provided for new residents, if approved.

The site sits outside, but next to, the settlement boundary for the village and next to agricultural land.

Ingram Homes has also promised to build a new footpath to the village from south of the site.

The planning statement said: "This would be a benefit for all existing residents along Hare Road as currently there is no footpath. This represents a significant benefit which should be given significant weight.

"The proposal is unobtrusive, would not result in material harm to the wider appearance of the area and represents a logical extension to the existing development along Hare Road. The proposal represents organic growth of the village. The low density of the development reflects the character of development within the village."