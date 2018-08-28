Logo

New luxury glamping could soon be coming to mid-Norfolk if plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 January 2019

New luxury glamping accommodation could be built in mid-Norfolk, with an application for a tree house holiday let recommended to be approved when it is discussed at a planning meeting.

The application, submitted to Breckland Council by Mr Steven Howell of Tower Farm, Bintree, between Dereham and Fakenham, would see one luxury tree house holiday let accommodation unit built within the woodland west of Tower Farm.

Tree house consultants Blue Forest have been asked to design the accommodation, which is built as a couple’s getaway, with a design and access statement prepared by the company stating that: “The setting makes for a beautiful location for a unique stay tree house holiday let accommodation which will create a breath-taking tourism attraction.”

Access to the tree house will be via a proposed access track from Gateley Road and the application has support from local businesses including the Brisley Bell Inn and the Kings Head Hotel in North Elmham.

However, concerns have been expressed by Brisley Parish Council over its lack of benefit to the community and possible impact on wildlife.

Breckland Council’s planning committee is set to make a decision on the application at a meeting on Monday, January 14.

