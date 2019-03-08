Logo

New image shows how 300-flat student scheme in city centre will look

PUBLISHED: 10:44 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 29 October 2019

An artist's impression of how the Benedict's Gate development will look. Pic: Alumno.

Alumno

An image has been released of what a complex of more than 300 new flats above a Norwich city centre car park will look like once it is finished.

How the Benedict's Gate development flats will look inside. Pic: Alumno.How the Benedict's Gate development flats will look inside. Pic: Alumno.

Alumno was given permission to build the student flats above the Norwich City Council-owned Barn Road car park in November last year.

Work has been going on at the site, at the end of St Benedicts Street, for months.

And the company behind the Benedict's Gate scheme has produced a new image to show what the scheme will look like when complete.

The scheme, being built by contractors HG Construction, will include 302 en-suite and studio rooms for students, along with communal kitchens and lounges.

Alumno has said it will also be providing a public art installation to focus on the heritage and history of the nearby city walls and will be working with a ceramic artist to design a mural.

Alumno said the development will bring an economic boost to the west of the city centre.

Managing director David Campbell said: "As with all Alumno schemes, we have taken great care to engage with the surrounding local businesses and residents."

Alumno was also behind the flats for Norwich University of the Arts students, near the city's bus station and the flats for University of East Anglia students in Pablo Fanque House, at the former Mecca Bingo site in All Saints Green.

Paul Bailey, accommodation manager at UEA, said: "Following the success of our partnership with Alumno with Pablo Fanque House we are pleased to be working with them again to provide our students with another high quality purpose-built residence in the heart of Norwich."

The first students are due to move into the flats in September 2020.

A showroom has been created at the site by Alumno and Fresh Student Living.

Heritage watchdog Historic England had objected to the scheme.

It was critical of the building's design, particularly its proximity to the city walls.

But permission was granted by the city council's planning committee by 10 votes to two.

Once complete, the city council will continue to run a public car park beneath the new student flats.

New image shows how 300-flat student scheme in city centre will look

