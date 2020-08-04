Logo

New homes could transform vacant town centre site

PUBLISHED: 19:36 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 04 August 2020

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

Archant

A vacant town centre site looks set to be given a new lease of life.

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google ImagesThe view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

More than 30 affordable homes could be built on land previously used by a tool hire centre business, as a scheme is being recommended for approval by planning officers.

East Suffolk Council’s planning committee North will meet via Zoom next Tuesday, August 11 to vote on a scheme that centres around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power Tools hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction LtdPlans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

A planning report to councillors states the Orwell Homes Ltd application, which was amended last month, “utilises a sustainably located site for affordable housing in a location where there is a high need for affordable homes.”

With the site measuring 0.32 acres in size, of currently “unallocated land”, it states: “The application has been referred to the planning committee (North) by the referral panel, as members of the panel raised concerns with the layout/design of the development in respect of bin storage and presentation areas.

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction LtdPlans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd

“The applicant has amended the proposals to try and address that feedback, and considerable improvement has been made.”

With the site currently vacant “as the former Tool Hire Centre has moved to another location in Lowestoft,” the report states: “The provision of 31 affordable (one-bedroom) homes is a highly significant public benefit and will make an important contribution to meeting the high local need for this accommodation.

“The proposal brings the benefit of creating a more attractive site compared to the existing brownfield use.”

Suffolk County Council’s highways department issued a holding objection to the plans over “insufficient parking provision,” while Lowestoft Town Council “unanimously agreed” to recommend refusal of the application due to the “density of the proposed development,” but the applicant has since amended plans.

The report concludes: “Officers consider that the proposal represents a sustainable form of development and therefore the application is recommended favourably.”

It recommends: “Authority to approve, subject to signing of a S106 Legal Agreement to secure affordable housing provision, and with conditions.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Conman builder ordered to pay couple £15,000 for unfinished work on ‘dream home’

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards

Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious A11 crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant