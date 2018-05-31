Bid for more than 140 new homes in town lodged

Broomhill Lane in Reepham. Photo: Google Archant

More than 140 new homes could be built in a market town after a planning bid was lodged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Bridges, from Realistic Reepham, at a previous campaign. Photo: Steve Adams Mark Bridges, from Realistic Reepham, at a previous campaign. Photo: Steve Adams

Developer Lovell Homes has submitted an application for 141 homes for land west of Broomhill Lane in Reepham and an extension to the existing Reepham cemetery to Broadland District Council.

Of the proposed 141 homes, 28 - a mixture of flats, houses and maisonettes - would be social housing, while the remainder would include 29 four or more bedroom homes, 39 three-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom.

Access to the development would be from an existing footpath from Broomhill Lane through to Reepham Cemetery and Park Lane, while a further two footpaths on the south-western side of the development, which provide access to Marriott’s Way public footpath, have been proposed.

Cars will be able to enter via Broomhill Lane on the east of the site. A separate planning application, submitted by Norfolk County Council, seeks to widen the road.

Developers say it would result in funding being given towards improved sports facilities at Reepham Academy.

You may also want to watch:

The plans have been met with objection from protest group Realistic Reepham, which raised concerns earlier this month that the coronavirus pandemic would risk there being more obstacles to people getting their voices heard in relation to applications.

On this application, Mark Bridges, from the group, said: “We are not adverse to growth but for Reepham it needs to happen slowly and organically.

“This development exceeds the number of homes recommended for the site. The infrastructure cannot currently support the number of homes from primary schools to roads.”

Simon Medler, managing director at Lovell East Anglia said: “We have worked closely with local stakeholders to develop a proposal for the site, which is allocated for residential development within the current local plan and it was tabled at a public consultation event back in February.

“Our work has culminated in the submission of co-ordinated and linked planning applications that, if approved, will benefit the whole community with a range of high quality new homes, improved local highway infrastructure, a contribution through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and a capital receipt for Reepham Academy towards a new sports facility.”