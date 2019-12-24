Logo

Fears over 'cramming in houses' as application is put in for new village homes

PUBLISHED: 11:22 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 24 December 2019

New homes could be built on the edge of Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

New homes could be built on the edge of Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

New homes could be built on the edge of a village on agricultural land previously turned down for a potential housing development.

A reserved matters application for 30 new homes has been submitted to South Norfolk Council for a two-hectare field, currently used for agriculture, off School Lane in Little Melton, near Hethersett.

Outline planning permission to turn the same plot of land for residential properties, along with one access off School Lane, was refused by the district council in April 2018 because councillors thought it did not represent sustainable development, would have a detrimental impact on the landscape and reduce the sense of openness both between Little Melton and Hethersett.

But the decision was overturned in January 2019, after an appeal by the planning inspectorate which deemed the development would address the housing supply shortfall and provide affordable homes as well as economic benefits.

Planning inspector Nick Palmer concluded that measures to help the development fit into the area, including new trees and hedgerow, would mitigate against the harmful effects on the landscape.

You may also want to watch:

The new reserved matters application for the 30 homes will be subject to a series of conditions including affordable houses and open green spaces.

The design and access statement said: "On the School Lane site boundary, the orientation and layout of the proposed dwellings respects the existing building line and presents a positive street frontage with the addition of soft landscaping. Consideration has been given to the adjacent boundaries to ensure that the position and scale of the proposed dwellings creates positive relationships."

MORE: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

If approved, the new homes would be built in a contemporary barn style and range from two-five bedroom houses as well as two-bedroom bungalows. It would also include 10 affordable homes.

Objector Jayne Gray said on the planning website: "The access is in and out is right opposite the school where we already have congestion and is onto School Lane where we have speeding at peak times. It juts out from the village and reduces the separation from the huge development at Hethersett. It has a semi-urban feel and will ruin the character of that part of the village. This development has the hallmarks of cramming in houses where it is not appropriate."

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City hot shot Teemu Pukki gets a hug from Daniel Farke after a rare off day in front of goal against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McDonalds urged to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers

McDonalds has said it will look into a suggestion by a Great Yarmouth borough councillor to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers to prevent littering. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was just heartbreaking’ - deli window smashed by vandals

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze

Road closures planned for A47 and A143 maintenance work

Motorists in Gorleston will face diversions for five weeks beginning in January 2020 while Highways England carries out maintenance work on the A47 and A143. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists