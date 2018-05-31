Logo
Take a look inside this gorgeous new show home in the south Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 15:58 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 10 December 2019

Wood Farm, Ashwellthorpe, is an exclusive collection of just 31 high-specification properties which combine contemporary living with an idyllic, semi-rural village location. Pictures: Brown & Co

Archant

Last month, Brown & Co revealed its brand new show home at the Wood Farm development in Ashwellthorpe, a collection of just 31 high-spec properties in an idyllic, semi-rural location near Wymondham.

The show home has been expertly designed by Andrew Henry and showcases the new properties' potential with beautiful, well-designed living spaces all finished in a contemporary style.

As part of the development, a new village hall has been built to support the 31 new properties, encouraging new buyers to really make the most of its rural surroundings including idyllic country lanes, open fields and historic woodlands.

Seven different house styles are available at the site, which has been built on part of the original Wood Hall Farm.

These include The Hummel, a three-bedroom home with spacious living/dining room, The Fallow, a spacious double-fronted four-bedroom home and The Stag, a five-bedroom home with a contemporary open-plan design.

Inside, the properties are fitted to an exceptional standard, with an air source heat pumps providing underfloor heating to the downstairs areas, oak doors and banisters, built-in wardrobes to the master bedrooms, high-quality white sanitary ware in the bathrooms and cloakrooms and category 6 data points fitted to all rooms.

At Wood Farm, all Shaker-style kitchens have fully tiled floors and solid quartz work surfaces and are fitted with a full range of AEG appliances including a full-width dishwasher, induction hob with extractor fan and eye-level double oven.

The properties have also been designed with solid stone patios and paths, front and rear gardens laid with grade A turf, external lighting and fully-finished driveways.

While Wood Farm is nestled in the heart of a rural community, it is also well-served by its larger neighbours. The market town of Wymondham, is just three miles away and offers a good range of pubs, restaurants and shopping facilities, while Norwich city centre, via the nearby A11, is 10 minutes away.

For more information, visit www.brown-co.com.

