Opposition builds to ‘concrete jungle’ housing plan on Broads
PUBLISHED: 14:19 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 10 October 2020
Villagers are holding their hands up against a housing plan for new homes in a field.
Greenfields Properties wants to build ten homes off Green Lane, in Filby, famous for boating and blooms, behind new homes facing Ormesby Lane which have just gone up.
A previous bid for nine homes was refused and another for 15 was withdrawn.
The new plans show a mix of three-bedroom bungalows and four and five bedroom houses off a new road, and include a widening of Green Lane.
You may also want to watch:
People from multiple villages north of Yarmouth have objected to the proposals - their protests published alongside other documents on Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning portal.
Their comments span concerns about flooding and noise, to loss of agricultural land and the effect on a village that has already been targeted by developers.
One objector said: “Filby is a lovely village. Already there are too many new builds, especially at this location and to have all these extra houses and road widened will just make it a housing estate and not in keeping with the country village we all know and love.”
Another said the plans amounted to “a concrete jungle”, adding: “It would be devastating for us all.”
People have until October 23 to have their say.
To view the plans click the link here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.