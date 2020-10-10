Opposition builds to ‘concrete jungle’ housing plan on Broads

Villagers are holding their hands up against a housing plan for new homes in a field.

Planners are deciding if land described as being behind Philmar Lodge in Ormeby is suitable for ten new homes Picture: Google Maps Planners are deciding if land described as being behind Philmar Lodge in Ormeby is suitable for ten new homes Picture: Google Maps

Greenfields Properties wants to build ten homes off Green Lane, in Filby, famous for boating and blooms, behind new homes facing Ormesby Lane which have just gone up.

A previous bid for nine homes was refused and another for 15 was withdrawn.

The new plans show a mix of three-bedroom bungalows and four and five bedroom houses off a new road, and include a widening of Green Lane.

People from multiple villages north of Yarmouth have objected to the proposals - their protests published alongside other documents on Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning portal.

Their comments span concerns about flooding and noise, to loss of agricultural land and the effect on a village that has already been targeted by developers.

One objector said: “Filby is a lovely village. Already there are too many new builds, especially at this location and to have all these extra houses and road widened will just make it a housing estate and not in keeping with the country village we all know and love.”

Another said the plans amounted to “a concrete jungle”, adding: “It would be devastating for us all.”

Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day. Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day.

People have until October 23 to have their say.

