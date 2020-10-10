Logo

Opposition builds to ‘concrete jungle’ housing plan on Broads

PUBLISHED: 14:19 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 10 October 2020

Judging for Anglia in Bloom at Filby. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Judging for Anglia in Bloom at Filby. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Villagers are holding their hands up against a housing plan for new homes in a field.

Planners are deciding if land described as being behind Philmar Lodge in Ormeby is suitable for ten new homes Picture: Google MapsPlanners are deciding if land described as being behind Philmar Lodge in Ormeby is suitable for ten new homes Picture: Google Maps

Greenfields Properties wants to build ten homes off Green Lane, in Filby, famous for boating and blooms, behind new homes facing Ormesby Lane which have just gone up.

A previous bid for nine homes was refused and another for 15 was withdrawn.

The new plans show a mix of three-bedroom bungalows and four and five bedroom houses off a new road, and include a widening of Green Lane.

You may also want to watch:

People from multiple villages north of Yarmouth have objected to the proposals - their protests published alongside other documents on Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning portal.

Their comments span concerns about flooding and noise, to loss of agricultural land and the effect on a village that has already been targeted by developers.

One objector said: “Filby is a lovely village. Already there are too many new builds, especially at this location and to have all these extra houses and road widened will just make it a housing estate and not in keeping with the country village we all know and love.”

Another said the plans amounted to “a concrete jungle”, adding: “It would be devastating for us all.”

Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day. Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day.

People have until October 23 to have their say.

To view the plans click the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two village surgeries closed after staff catch coronavirus

Ormesby Village Surgery is one of the coastal practices affected by Covid-19 cases among staff. Photo: Google

‘Something needs to be done about it’ - shoppers raise concerns over Lidl overcrowding

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Are Norfolk and Waveney likely to get tougher coronavirus restrictions?

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus hits 50 Norfolk schools as teachers feel strain

Almost 50 schools in Norfolk have reported either a pupil or a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

It’s a no-brainer! City’s controversial sculpture could be removed

Artist Patrick Poirier with the brain sculpture in Hay Hill back in 2007. Photo: Adrian Judd.