Former doctor's surgery to be converted into flats

The property at 45, Milton Road East in Lowestoft, which looks set to be turned into five flats. Picture: Google Images Archant

A former doctor’s surgery and consulting rooms looks set to be converted into flats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to convert the vacant three storey building on Milton Road East in Lowestoft into five self-contained flat units have been given the green light.

An application from Brandon Taylor, of Taylor Properties Trading Limited, was approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers this week.

The property, at 45, Milton Road East, is situated close to a public car park and next to a similar property that was converted into five flats in the late 1980's.

With the “application permitted,” a case officer's report said: “The building is currently vacant, last in use as a doctor's surgery with consulting rooms over two floors.

“The proposed development comprises the conversion of the existing building into five self-contained flats – two units at ground floor; two at first floor and a studio unit at second floor via loft conversion and new box dormer.

“The proposal also includes a covered bike store to the rear external area, along with a bin storage area for 10 refuse/recycling containers.

You may also want to watch:

“The adjoining property at number 47 was converted into five self-contained flats in the late 1980's.

“The conversion involves minimal external alterations to the building. The application should therefore be approved.”

In a design and access statement, the applicants said that the building externally “is to remain largely unaltered.”

They added: “The rear of the building will be altered by the removal of the fire escape and associated doors and the construction of a cycle store.

“The roof will have an extension to the small dormer that already exists in line with that to number 47.

“This will make a great difference to the top floor flat accommodation.

“Internally, the ground floor is to be separated into a one-bedroom self-contained flat and one bed sitting room with separate kitchen and bathroom.

“The first floor is to be separated into a one-bedroom self-contained flat unit and one bed sitting room with separate kitchen and bathroom.

“The second floor is given over entirely to a bed sitting room with the bathroom facilitated by the dormer extension.”