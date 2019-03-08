Logo

Former doctor's surgery to be converted into flats

PUBLISHED: 16:20 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 26 April 2019

The property at 45, Milton Road East in Lowestoft, which looks set to be turned into five flats. Picture: Google Images

The property at 45, Milton Road East in Lowestoft, which looks set to be turned into five flats. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A former doctor’s surgery and consulting rooms looks set to be converted into flats.

Plans to convert the vacant three storey building on Milton Road East in Lowestoft into five self-contained flat units have been given the green light.

An application from Brandon Taylor, of Taylor Properties Trading Limited, was approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers this week.

The property, at 45, Milton Road East, is situated close to a public car park and next to a similar property that was converted into five flats in the late 1980's.

With the “application permitted,” a case officer's report said: “The building is currently vacant, last in use as a doctor's surgery with consulting rooms over two floors.

“The proposed development comprises the conversion of the existing building into five self-contained flats – two units at ground floor; two at first floor and a studio unit at second floor via loft conversion and new box dormer.

“The proposal also includes a covered bike store to the rear external area, along with a bin storage area for 10 refuse/recycling containers.

You may also want to watch:

“The adjoining property at number 47 was converted into five self-contained flats in the late 1980's.

“The conversion involves minimal external alterations to the building. The application should therefore be approved.”

In a design and access statement, the applicants said that the building externally “is to remain largely unaltered.”

They added: “The rear of the building will be altered by the removal of the fire escape and associated doors and the construction of a cycle store.

“The roof will have an extension to the small dormer that already exists in line with that to number 47.

“This will make a great difference to the top floor flat accommodation.

“Internally, the ground floor is to be separated into a one-bedroom self-contained flat and one bed sitting room with separate kitchen and bathroom.

“The first floor is to be separated into a one-bedroom self-contained flat unit and one bed sitting room with separate kitchen and bathroom.

“The second floor is given over entirely to a bed sitting room with the bathroom facilitated by the dormer extension.”

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Why man dressed as The Stig was spotted in Norwich river

'The Stig' spotted in the River Wensum Credit: Alan Forster

No action to be taken after schoolgirl approached

Police have said that no further action will be taken following reports that a schoolgirl was approached by a stranger in a van in Longham. Picture: Archant Library

Gold bars stolen from St Benedict’s Street shop

Three people police are searching for after gold bars were stolen from a Norwich shop. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists