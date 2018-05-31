Logo

Flats planned for historic High Street site

PUBLISHED: 16:43 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 24 March 2020

Plans to create new flats at two shop units, currrently available to lease on Lowestoft High Street, have been lodged. Picture: Google Images

Plans to create new flats at two shop units, currrently available to lease on Lowestoft High Street, have been lodged. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Four new flats could be unveiled in a prime location on the corner of a historic high street, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to create the flats at a former community facility that helped job seekers in Lowestoft.

A scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council with plans for a “change of use from unemployed workers centre and offices to flats” on High Street in Lowestoft.

The change of use plans which centre around the upper floors of The Workspace – formerly known as The Crossing – office to flats/residential at 113-114 High Street have been lodged by Carlton Associates Ltd.

In December last year, change of use plans were approved to “part of the ground floor accommodation from unemployed workers centre to shops.”

You may also want to watch:

A design and access statement submitted by Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd states: “This application will not alter that approval, with the shops having been created and awaiting tenants to take the leases forward.

“The upper floors were used as offices, now having been vacant for some time.

“The approval in December 2019 restored this building to its former use as shops, where the shop frontage will be maintained and reused without alteration.”

With 113 High Street and 114 High Street currently available to let two shop units, it adds: “The proposals are for the ground floor rear area of the building to offer access to a ground floor flat of 53.1m sq floors area, along with access lobby and stairs to a further flat at first floor level and another two flats which will be provided under the planning authorities permitted development rights.”

With “no alteration to the layout of the building”, it adds: “The building design appearance will be unaltered to the street facing elevation.”

This application comes after new retail units and eight flats were proposed last month to convert the former Lowestoft Electrical store in the town centre into flats and three units for small businesses, and plans were also lodged for new shops and flats to be built as part of plans to develop the former Coes Menswear store on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.

