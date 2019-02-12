See for yourself – this new build home in Norfolk is for sale for just over £1million
PUBLISHED: 17:56 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 07 March 2019
Archant
Gable House, in Blofield, is currently on the market for £1.1million with Savills.
Set down a picturesque country lane in Blofield, Gable House offers the best of both worlds – with far-reaching rural views and stylish, contemporary living spaces.
Tamara Greener, from the residential development sales team at Savills in Norwich, says it is rare to come across such a substantial, high-quality property – especially in Norfolk. “It is very unusual to see newly built homes like this for over one million pounds,” she explains. “This really is a one-off and something quite special in terms of all it offers.”
From the outside, the property represents elements of a traditional barn, with large windows and cedar cladding. But inside it is bright, modern and minimalist with lots of light space and plenty of clean lines.
An open-plan living area, with kitchen, is at the heart of the home and this also features glass doors which open out on to the garden. There are a number of other rooms on the ground floor which could function as either leisure or work spaces.
Upstairs, the master bedroom comes complete with a Juliet balcony and its own ensuite shower room. There are also three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
A generous, south-facing garden can be found within the grounds, as well as a patio area which is the perfect space for dining and entertaining.
But along with its contemporary design in such a quiet, village location, much of what makes Gable House is its capacity to offer a blank canvas for new owners to make their own.
Gable House is on the market with Savills. For more information, call 01603 229257.