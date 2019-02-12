Logo

See for yourself – this new build home in Norfolk is for sale for just over £1million

PUBLISHED: 17:56 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 07 March 2019

Gable House is an unusual find in Norfolk - on the market for £1.1million with Savills. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Gable House, in Blofield, is currently on the market for £1.1million with Savills.

The property is a blank canvas ready for its new owners. Picture: SavillsThe property is a blank canvas ready for its new owners. Picture: Savills

Set down a picturesque country lane in Blofield, Gable House offers the best of both worlds – with far-reaching rural views and stylish, contemporary living spaces.

Tamara Greener, from the residential development sales team at Savills in Norwich, says it is rare to come across such a substantial, high-quality property – especially in Norfolk. “It is very unusual to see newly built homes like this for over one million pounds,” she explains. “This really is a one-off and something quite special in terms of all it offers.”

From the outside, the property represents elements of a traditional barn, with large windows and cedar cladding. But inside it is bright, modern and minimalist with lots of light space and plenty of clean lines.

An open-plan living area, with kitchen, is at the heart of the home and this also features glass doors which open out on to the garden. There are a number of other rooms on the ground floor which could function as either leisure or work spaces.

From outside, the property resembles a traditional barn style with cedar cladding. Picture: SavillsFrom outside, the property resembles a traditional barn style with cedar cladding. Picture: Savills

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes complete with a Juliet balcony and its own ensuite shower room. There are also three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A generous, south-facing garden can be found within the grounds, as well as a patio area which is the perfect space for dining and entertaining.

But along with its contemporary design in such a quiet, village location, much of what makes Gable House is its capacity to offer a blank canvas for new owners to make their own.

Gable House is on the market with Savills. For more information, call 01603 229257.

The kitchen comes equipped with all the latest mod cons. Picture: SavillsThe kitchen comes equipped with all the latest mod cons. Picture: Savills

The property combines contemporary style with a rural, village location. Picture: SavillsThe property combines contemporary style with a rural, village location. Picture: Savills

There is plenty of open-plan living space on the ground floor, as well as four double bedrooms. Picture: SavillsThere is plenty of open-plan living space on the ground floor, as well as four double bedrooms. Picture: Savills

