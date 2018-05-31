See inside this ‘completely unique’ new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000
PUBLISHED: 14:49 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 12 June 2020
Rebecca MacNaughton
This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys
Selling agents Sowerbys describe this two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, as “completely unique”, offering plenty of contemporary living space and far-reaching field views.
It’s on the market at a guide price of £425,000-£450,000 and is a new-build, expertly designed by Wardman Architectural Services to combine high quality fittings and fixtures with a beautiful, state-of-the-art finish. In fact, there’s almost something futuristic about it thanks to its modern, streamlined design and energy-effificent features which include an air source heat pump, ‘living’ green roof and use of triple-glazing.
Known as Shrublands, the property features two bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms and a large open-plan living space, which also includes a newly fitted modern kitchen with integrated Neff appliances and an American-style fridge/freezer. There is also a utility room and a large walk-in pantry.
High ceilings throughout the property emphasise the light and space and the windows and sliding doors have been carefully positioned to make the most of the views over the gardens and fields beyond.
The garden itself is well-stocked with large mixed conifers, shrubs, rose beds and a small pond. There is also a lower wooden deck with a gazebo and, all in all, the gardens extend to around one third of an acre.
There is also a vegetable garden with raised beds, a greenhouse and an abundance of fruit trees, including apple, pear, plum and cherry.
The property is securely fenced in at the front, and off-road parking is available for up to four vehicles, as well as a newly-built – and fully powered – garage/workshop.
There is also an office/summerhouse in the garden and two additional sheds.
For more information about this property, please contact Sowerbys on 01953 547047.
