Logo

See inside this ‘completely unique’ new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000

PUBLISHED: 14:49 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 12 June 2020

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

Selling agents Sowerbys describe this two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, as “completely unique”, offering plenty of contemporary living space and far-reaching field views.

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

It’s on the market at a guide price of £425,000-£450,000 and is a new-build, expertly designed by Wardman Architectural Services to combine high quality fittings and fixtures with a beautiful, state-of-the-art finish. In fact, there’s almost something futuristic about it thanks to its modern, streamlined design and energy-effificent features which include an air source heat pump, ‘living’ green roof and use of triple-glazing.

Known as Shrublands, the property features two bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms and a large open-plan living space, which also includes a newly fitted modern kitchen with integrated Neff appliances and an American-style fridge/freezer. There is also a utility room and a large walk-in pantry.

READ MORE: Take a look inside this £650,000 family home with gorgeous parkland gardens

High ceilings throughout the property emphasise the light and space and the windows and sliding doors have been carefully positioned to make the most of the views over the gardens and fields beyond.

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The garden itself is well-stocked with large mixed conifers, shrubs, rose beds and a small pond. There is also a lower wooden deck with a gazebo and, all in all, the gardens extend to around one third of an acre.

There is also a vegetable garden with raised beds, a greenhouse and an abundance of fruit trees, including apple, pear, plum and cherry.

READ MORE: See inside this luxurious ‘London style’ apartment in a former Norwich factory

The property is securely fenced in at the front, and off-road parking is available for up to four vehicles, as well as a newly-built – and fully powered – garage/workshop.

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

There is also an office/summerhouse in the garden and two additional sheds.

For more information about this property, please contact Sowerbys on 01953 547047.

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of �425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of �425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of �425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of �425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: SowerbysThis two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Emergency services rush to Norwich ring road after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton Road on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Emily Barker

Norfolk-based firm’s Dragons’ Den pitch named among best ever

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods, showing some of the company's products. Picture: Submitted

One of Norfolk’s smallest schools to close

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study
Drive 24