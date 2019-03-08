Stunning period home goes up for sale in the city's Golden Triangle for £995,000
PUBLISHED: 09:48 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 11 November 2019
Archant
Nelson House is an elegant four-bedroom period property in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Norwich, now on the market with Strutt & Parker for just shy of £1million.
This prestigious mid-19th century property known as Nelson House is situated close to some of the city's best schools, welcoming pubs, restaurants and cafes, as well as a number of boutique shops, leafy parks and the famous University of East Anglia.
Inside, it has a wealth of high-ceilinged rooms; downstairs, the entrance hall leads to the large and comfortable sitting room with a marble fireplace and traditional cornices and ceiling roses.
The dining room has dual aspect sash windows and, like the rest of the house, is both flooded with light and decorated stylishly, keeping with the property's classic style.
The Brian Turner kitchen is immaculately and spaciously designed with marble worktops and great storage, leading down to the huge garden room, an open-plan sitting area in which to enjoy the views of the lawned garden and a terrace at the rear.
There is also a further study, cellar and a utility room on the ground and lower ground floors.
Upstairs, there is the master bedroom with en suite shower room and walk in wardrobe and three further double bedrooms which all enjoy high ceilings and a contemporary family bathroom.
For more information about this property, contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 883602.