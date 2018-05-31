Neighbours criticise eyesore building which 'brings down the area'

Ivy House on Railway Road in Downham Market has deteriorated over the years. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

An empty building, which has deteriorated over the years, has been labelled an eyesore.

Locals have claimed Ivy House on Railway Road in Downham Market has been left to go to ruin over the years which has resulted in it "bringing down the area."

The property, which is in a conservation area, has been empty for more than 15 years.

June Plumb, who runs a B&B guest house opposite the building, claims its current condition has a negative affect on her business.

The business owner of 32 years said: "It is a state and has been for the last 20 years.

"My son used to tell me 'I live in the ghetto part of town because of how it looks.'

"It doesn't do anything for my business.

"People coming into a B&B don't want to look out at that eyesore."

This sentiment was shared by a neighbour, who did not want to be named.

He said: "It's an eyesore, I've lived around here for so many years and remember it when it was Mr Neil's butchers.

"I'm disappointed really, it was a nice building.

"The damage to it is weather related. It should have been done up years ago.

"It just brings down the area."

Ivy House is part of a larger site of development which includes houses being built to its rear.

Landowner Stephen Cornelius of Grosvenor Homes Ltd, who recently started work on site, was granted permission to renovate and reinstate Ivy House to form two shops and staff amenities, the demolition of slaughter house and to construct four terraced houses.

Rita Cornelius, his wife, said: "It's in the process of being developed. Work has started on site now.

"They're doing it in a logical sequence, beginning on the back.

"There will be progress on it (Ivy House) this summer which people will see."

However, others have no issue with the building's current state.

Adam Paul, who lives in Railway Road, said: "I like the fact the property is empty.

"I do agree people wouldn't want to live here as it's near an eyesore. But I'm not bothered."