Logo

North Norfolk holiday village launches new luxury lodges at special open day

PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 May 2019

The Nirvana, a luxury holiday lodge designed by celebrity interior designer Linda Barker. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Nirvana, a luxury holiday lodge designed by celebrity interior designer Linda Barker. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

It was a very special day for Mundesley Holiday Village on Saturday, May 18 as the team unveiled a stunning new range of luxury holiday lodges, including a unique and bespoke lodge designed by celebrity interior designer, Linda Barker.

Linda Barker and Timm Hay at Mundesley Holiday Village's open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDLinda Barker and Timm Hay at Mundesley Holiday Village's open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

On Saturday, May 18, Mundesley Holiday Village was buzzing with excitement as interior designer Linda Barker, of BBC Changing Room's fame, arrived to officially open her specially-designed lodge which is the first and only one of its kind in Norfolk. Linda's wealth of experience with interior design, teaming up with companies such as DFS, Thomson Holidays and, of course, as a familiar face on BBC design shows, really comes through with the stunning colours and features the lodge has.

Known as the 'Nirvana', the luxury lodge has wonderful features to enhance modern day living such as magnificent bi-fold opening doors with a stunning sea view, underfloor heating in the magnificent main bathroom which also has a large walk in shower and in the sizeable en-suite shower room which has Jack and Jill hand basins.

The two bedrooms are beautifully designed with colours that compliment the luxurious feel of this beautiful holiday home with the main bedroom having its own walk in wardrobe.

The living area is literally a home away from home. Fully open plan, with a superb tiled feature wall in the lounge area, solid extendable dining table and the kitchen, which houses a large range of quality units and built-in appliances, makes this a totally unique luxury home. The visitors to the open day were treated to something quite spectacular.

Inside The Nirvana at the new SeaView Development in Mundesley Holiday Village. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDInside The Nirvana at the new SeaView Development in Mundesley Holiday Village. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Nirvana has beautiful bi-fold doors the length of the front of the lodge and is situated high on the hills of Mundesley Holiday Village which provide views far across the breathtaking Norfolk coastline. Whilst the visitors weren't greeted with much sunshine, walking through the doors onto the large decking area you immediately felt the peace and tranquility of this most amazing home and holiday village.

In addition to the Nirvana, two other new luxury lodges were showcased. Once again, unique  in their design, they offer unbelievable luxury. Fully fitted  and furnished with high-end, carefully colour-coordinated kitchen units, bathroom suites, and soft furnishings visitors were simply lost for words. Once again, the peace, tranquility and stunning views of the Norfolk coastline took centre stage with the Navigator lodge having its own amazing rooftop terrace where you can relax and watch the sun go down across the beautiful sea.

Timothy Hay, the owner of Mundesley Holiday Village, said: "It was fantastic that Linda Barker has designed this lodge and has come to officially open our new development, and in particular her own lodge, the Nirvana. This is definitely putting north Norfolk on the tourist map, and it is a great time to invest in a holiday lodge."

For more information about these lodges, or any others that are available to purchase or invest in at Mundesley Holiday Village, please visit their website or call Nick, sales manager, on 01263 726835.

The Beeston Group, which owns Mundesley Holiday Village, has 25 years' experience in the industry. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Beeston Group, which owns Mundesley Holiday Village, has 25 years' experience in the industry. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

Mundesley Holiday Village is part of The Beeston Group, which has nine holiday parks across the region. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDMundesley Holiday Village is part of The Beeston Group, which has nine holiday parks across the region. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Underfunding has got to a crisis point’: Protesting parents call for more cash for special needs

Lily Millins, three, with her sign for the march against government 'under-funding' of education for children with special needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists