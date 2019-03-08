North Norfolk holiday village launches new luxury lodges at special open day

The Nirvana, a luxury holiday lodge designed by celebrity interior designer Linda Barker. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

It was a very special day for Mundesley Holiday Village on Saturday, May 18 as the team unveiled a stunning new range of luxury holiday lodges, including a unique and bespoke lodge designed by celebrity interior designer, Linda Barker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Linda Barker and Timm Hay at Mundesley Holiday Village's open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Linda Barker and Timm Hay at Mundesley Holiday Village's open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

On Saturday, May 18, Mundesley Holiday Village was buzzing with excitement as interior designer Linda Barker, of BBC Changing Room's fame, arrived to officially open her specially-designed lodge which is the first and only one of its kind in Norfolk. Linda's wealth of experience with interior design, teaming up with companies such as DFS, Thomson Holidays and, of course, as a familiar face on BBC design shows, really comes through with the stunning colours and features the lodge has.

Known as the 'Nirvana', the luxury lodge has wonderful features to enhance modern day living such as magnificent bi-fold opening doors with a stunning sea view, underfloor heating in the magnificent main bathroom which also has a large walk in shower and in the sizeable en-suite shower room which has Jack and Jill hand basins.

The two bedrooms are beautifully designed with colours that compliment the luxurious feel of this beautiful holiday home with the main bedroom having its own walk in wardrobe.

The living area is literally a home away from home. Fully open plan, with a superb tiled feature wall in the lounge area, solid extendable dining table and the kitchen, which houses a large range of quality units and built-in appliances, makes this a totally unique luxury home. The visitors to the open day were treated to something quite spectacular.

Inside The Nirvana at the new SeaView Development in Mundesley Holiday Village. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Inside The Nirvana at the new SeaView Development in Mundesley Holiday Village. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Nirvana has beautiful bi-fold doors the length of the front of the lodge and is situated high on the hills of Mundesley Holiday Village which provide views far across the breathtaking Norfolk coastline. Whilst the visitors weren't greeted with much sunshine, walking through the doors onto the large decking area you immediately felt the peace and tranquility of this most amazing home and holiday village.

In addition to the Nirvana, two other new luxury lodges were showcased. Once again, unique in their design, they offer unbelievable luxury. Fully fitted and furnished with high-end, carefully colour-coordinated kitchen units, bathroom suites, and soft furnishings visitors were simply lost for words. Once again, the peace, tranquility and stunning views of the Norfolk coastline took centre stage with the Navigator lodge having its own amazing rooftop terrace where you can relax and watch the sun go down across the beautiful sea.

Timothy Hay, the owner of Mundesley Holiday Village, said: "It was fantastic that Linda Barker has designed this lodge and has come to officially open our new development, and in particular her own lodge, the Nirvana. This is definitely putting north Norfolk on the tourist map, and it is a great time to invest in a holiday lodge."

For more information about these lodges, or any others that are available to purchase or invest in at Mundesley Holiday Village, please visit their website or call Nick, sales manager, on 01263 726835.

The Beeston Group, which owns Mundesley Holiday Village, has 25 years' experience in the industry. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The Beeston Group, which owns Mundesley Holiday Village, has 25 years' experience in the industry. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch: