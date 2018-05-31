Logo

Can you believe the views from this £650,000 family home in Norwich city centre?

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 March 2020

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Archant

This four-bed family home in Norwich really does offer it all – including a bedroom with panoramic views.

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectMount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Mount St Helen is within walking distance of Norwich city centre and, thanks to its elevated position, enjoys panoramic views over the city’s skyline.

It is on the market with William H Brown Select for £650,000, but it’s not the plush city centre apartment you might expect – instead, it’s a detached and comfortable four-bedroom family home with private gardens.

Highlights include a lovely ‘L’-shaped sitting/dining room on the ground floor with a wraparound balcony and open fireplace, and a well-fitted kitchen with matching cupboards and drawers, underfloor heating and an integrated gas oven and hob. The kitchen also includes space for a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

There is a spacious double bedroom on the ground floor along with a study – although this could be converted into a fifth bedroom if required – and both of these are served by a good-sized shower room.

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectMount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Upstairs, the double-aspect master bedroom enjoys views over the city, as well as a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious ensuite with shower cubicle.

There are also two additional bedrooms on this floor, both with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Further storage space – or living accommodation, subject to the correct permissions being obtained – could be created in the basement, which features three windows to the rear and a tiled floor, plus a radiator, sink and telephone point.

Outside, Mount St Helen stands slightly back from St Leonards Road and has a paved parking area at the front for up to three vehicles, with a driveway leading down the side. There is also an 18ft garage with an electric up-and-over door, which is fitted with a power supply and lighting.

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectMount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

The front garden is enclosed by a pretty brick wall with mature hedging while, at the back, there is a large sun terrace/balcony offering unspoilt and panoramic views over the city. Steps lead down to the lower tier of the garden, where there are mature shrubs, hedges and pretty specimen trees.

The rest of the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enjoys a great deal of privacy.

For more information about Mount St Helen, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectMount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown SelectMount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for �650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cafe launches full English and roast dinner delivery service

Cafe Savannah in Long Stratton is offering a delivery service of either a cooked breakfast or Sunday roast on Mother's Day. Picture: Cafe Savannah

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics
Drive 24