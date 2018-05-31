Can you believe the views from this £650,000 family home in Norwich city centre?

Mount St Helen offers panoramic views of Norwich city centre and is on the market for £650,000. Picture: William H Brown Select Archant

This four-bed family home in Norwich really does offer it all – including a bedroom with panoramic views.

Mount St Helen is within walking distance of Norwich city centre and, thanks to its elevated position, enjoys panoramic views over the city’s skyline.

It is on the market with William H Brown Select for £650,000, but it’s not the plush city centre apartment you might expect – instead, it’s a detached and comfortable four-bedroom family home with private gardens.

Highlights include a lovely ‘L’-shaped sitting/dining room on the ground floor with a wraparound balcony and open fireplace, and a well-fitted kitchen with matching cupboards and drawers, underfloor heating and an integrated gas oven and hob. The kitchen also includes space for a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

There is a spacious double bedroom on the ground floor along with a study – although this could be converted into a fifth bedroom if required – and both of these are served by a good-sized shower room.

Upstairs, the double-aspect master bedroom enjoys views over the city, as well as a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious ensuite with shower cubicle.

There are also two additional bedrooms on this floor, both with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Further storage space – or living accommodation, subject to the correct permissions being obtained – could be created in the basement, which features three windows to the rear and a tiled floor, plus a radiator, sink and telephone point.

Outside, Mount St Helen stands slightly back from St Leonards Road and has a paved parking area at the front for up to three vehicles, with a driveway leading down the side. There is also an 18ft garage with an electric up-and-over door, which is fitted with a power supply and lighting.

The front garden is enclosed by a pretty brick wall with mature hedging while, at the back, there is a large sun terrace/balcony offering unspoilt and panoramic views over the city. Steps lead down to the lower tier of the garden, where there are mature shrubs, hedges and pretty specimen trees.

The rest of the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enjoys a great deal of privacy.

For more information about Mount St Helen, please contact William H Brown Select on 01603 950112.

