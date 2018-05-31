Logo

Number of flats at site of former nightclub could double

PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 January 2020

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

Archant

More flats have been proposed at the site of a former nightclub after fresh plans were lodged.

The former nightclub, which has been called Splitz and Rumours, is between Parsons and Smile Dinner's Ready on Quebect Street, Dereham. Picture: ArchantThe former nightclub, which has been called Splitz and Rumours, is between Parsons and Smile Dinner's Ready on Quebect Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Until August 2018, 37b Quebec Street in Dereham was operated under various nightclub guises including Splitz, Auroura Borealis, Rumours and, most recently, Angels.

To many revellers, the club was affectionately known as 'The Pit' and for several years it was the town's most popular nightlife venue.

But in January last year it was confirmed the building would not reopen with the same use after conversion plans were approved.

The nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, was rebranded as Rumours in 2016. Picture: ArchantThe nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, was rebranded as Rumours in 2016. Picture: Archant

Breckland Council's planning committee granted permission for a total of four flats, half the number originally proposed after the applicant took into account feedback from neighbours.

The committee said cycle parking conditions, building regulations and relevant fire safety measures would have to be adhered to.

However, 12 months later, the application is set to return for consideration after being resubmitted with the proposed number of flats raised back up to eight.

You may also want to watch:

The existing building would be extended to create a new complex featuring a pair of two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats, up from two of each in the approved application.

All of the dwellings would be marketable properties but no vehicle parking facilities would be provided.

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: ArchantThe number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

In documents submitted to Breckland Council, agent Sketcher Partnership says its client has marketed the site but claims there has been "little interest" as the approved scheme for four flats has "proved to be uneconomical."

"As such, we would seek permission for the originally submitted scheme to create eight units", the company adds.

While a historic buildings consultant has made no objection to the revised plans, adjacent business Blue-print Mortgages has raised concerns over the right of way to access the newly-created flats.

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: ArchantThe number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

Documents refer to access between 37 and 39 Quebec Street, but the mortgage and insurance advisor believes a number of the flats would be accessed via its car park.

A comment submitted by Blue-Print adds: "The only established right of way across this land is for the owners and occupants of 27 Quebec Street, which is a residential property.

"We suffered considerable inconvenience and distress from the unauthorised use of this entrance by the previous occupants of 37b."

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists