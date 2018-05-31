Number of flats at site of former nightclub could double
PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 January 2020
Archant
More flats have been proposed at the site of a former nightclub after fresh plans were lodged.
Until August 2018, 37b Quebec Street in Dereham was operated under various nightclub guises including Splitz, Auroura Borealis, Rumours and, most recently, Angels.
To many revellers, the club was affectionately known as 'The Pit' and for several years it was the town's most popular nightlife venue.
But in January last year it was confirmed the building would not reopen with the same use after conversion plans were approved.
Breckland Council's planning committee granted permission for a total of four flats, half the number originally proposed after the applicant took into account feedback from neighbours.
The committee said cycle parking conditions, building regulations and relevant fire safety measures would have to be adhered to.
However, 12 months later, the application is set to return for consideration after being resubmitted with the proposed number of flats raised back up to eight.
The existing building would be extended to create a new complex featuring a pair of two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats, up from two of each in the approved application.
All of the dwellings would be marketable properties but no vehicle parking facilities would be provided.
In documents submitted to Breckland Council, agent Sketcher Partnership says its client has marketed the site but claims there has been "little interest" as the approved scheme for four flats has "proved to be uneconomical."
"As such, we would seek permission for the originally submitted scheme to create eight units", the company adds.
While a historic buildings consultant has made no objection to the revised plans, adjacent business Blue-print Mortgages has raised concerns over the right of way to access the newly-created flats.
Documents refer to access between 37 and 39 Quebec Street, but the mortgage and insurance advisor believes a number of the flats would be accessed via its car park.
A comment submitted by Blue-Print adds: "The only established right of way across this land is for the owners and occupants of 27 Quebec Street, which is a residential property.
"We suffered considerable inconvenience and distress from the unauthorised use of this entrance by the previous occupants of 37b."