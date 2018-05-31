Number of flats at site of former nightclub could double

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight.

More flats have been proposed at the site of a former nightclub after fresh plans were lodged.

The former nightclub, which has been called Splitz and Rumours, is between Parsons and Smile Dinner's Ready on Quebect Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant The former nightclub, which has been called Splitz and Rumours, is between Parsons and Smile Dinner's Ready on Quebect Street, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Until August 2018, 37b Quebec Street in Dereham was operated under various nightclub guises including Splitz, Auroura Borealis, Rumours and, most recently, Angels.

To many revellers, the club was affectionately known as 'The Pit' and for several years it was the town's most popular nightlife venue.

But in January last year it was confirmed the building would not reopen with the same use after conversion plans were approved.

The nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, was rebranded as Rumours in 2016. Picture: Archant The nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, was rebranded as Rumours in 2016. Picture: Archant

Breckland Council's planning committee granted permission for a total of four flats, half the number originally proposed after the applicant took into account feedback from neighbours.

The committee said cycle parking conditions, building regulations and relevant fire safety measures would have to be adhered to.

However, 12 months later, the application is set to return for consideration after being resubmitted with the proposed number of flats raised back up to eight.

The existing building would be extended to create a new complex featuring a pair of two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats, up from two of each in the approved application.

All of the dwellings would be marketable properties but no vehicle parking facilities would be provided.

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

In documents submitted to Breckland Council, agent Sketcher Partnership says its client has marketed the site but claims there has been "little interest" as the approved scheme for four flats has "proved to be uneconomical."

"As such, we would seek permission for the originally submitted scheme to create eight units", the company adds.

While a historic buildings consultant has made no objection to the revised plans, adjacent business Blue-print Mortgages has raised concerns over the right of way to access the newly-created flats.

The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant The number of new flats at the site of a former nightclub on Quebec Street, Dereham, could go up from four to eight. Picture: Archant

Documents refer to access between 37 and 39 Quebec Street, but the mortgage and insurance advisor believes a number of the flats would be accessed via its car park.

A comment submitted by Blue-Print adds: "The only established right of way across this land is for the owners and occupants of 27 Quebec Street, which is a residential property.

"We suffered considerable inconvenience and distress from the unauthorised use of this entrance by the previous occupants of 37b."