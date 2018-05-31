Family-run estate agent unveils its 2020 vision and ambitions for the future

Nick Money and son Christian in Attleborough town centre where they are about to open their new branch. Picture: Moneyproperties Archant

After 16 years of success in Wymondham and its surrounding villages, local estate agent, Moneyproperties, is setting its sights on expansion as it prepares to open a new office in a neighbouring town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moneyproperties' new office on Attleborough high street, which will open on Thursday, January 2. Picture: Moneyproperties Moneyproperties' new office on Attleborough high street, which will open on Thursday, January 2. Picture: Moneyproperties

The family-run business will open its new office at Exchange Street, Attleborough, on Thursday, January 2 as part of its five-year expansion plan, which the business hopes will include another three new offices by January 2025.

"At Moneyproperties, we have a blueprint for successfully selling homes in the Wymondham area," says owner Mick Money. "For the third year running, we have sold more than our competitors in the same area."

"Now we want to offer our success to the good people of Attleborough," says Mick, an area he knows well. He was manager of the town's football team for five seasons between 1998-2003, successfully leading the team from division three of the Anglian Combination to Sterry Cup winners.

"Attleborough has always had a special place in my heart," says Mick. "I have made many good friends over the years - bringing my business to the town is my way of saying thank you for the their kindness in the past.

"We intend to be a big part of the local community, just as we are in Wymondham, supporting local charities and events."

Mick runs Moneyproperties with his wife, Karen, and son, Christian, alongside a strong sales and lettings team which includes Gwen Rennie, Tina Swann, Sarah Short, Hannah Crust and Amy Johnson.

Christian will be at the forefront of the new Attleborough branch, having worked within the London property sector over the past eight years, obtaining a master's degree in building surveying. He will be joined by Sarah Short, who has worked in the industry for over 30 years, a quarter of which was spent in Attleborough, and newcomer, local estate agent Susie Ley who has a vast amount of knowledge of Attleborough.

To kickstart sales for the year, Mick is also unveiling a special promotion. Vendors who instruct Moneyproperties to sell their home in Attleborough and the surrounding villages before the end of January 2020 will be entered into a special draw where they could receive the sale of their home for free.

The new office opens on Thursday, January 2 at 9am, but you can contact them before then on 01953 423006.