See inside this £1.05m townhouse for sale on one of Norwich’s most sought-after roads

PUBLISHED: 11:20 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 17 September 2020

This six bedroom townhouse on Newmarket Road in Norwich is for sale for £1.05m. Picture: Savills

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.

Newmarket Road in Norwich has long been one of the city’s most sought-after residential areas, thanks in part to its proximity to the Golden Triangle area, with its vibrant village feel, and the imposing, period-style houses that line it. And while it is not unusual to find a period property of this scale in such a location, the opportunity to buy one remains rare.

As a Grade II listed townhouse, 105 Newmarket Road is certainly imposing. Formerly known as Elmhurst, the original part of the property is thought to date back to around 1823, with later additions creating the substantial family home it is today. It is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,050,000 and described by selling agent Polly Hughes as a “substantial home full of period features and character.”

Period details include well-proportioned rooms and beautiful features such as cornicing, sash windows and original fireplaces.

The house is set back from the road with a driveway and parking available at the front, where you will see the front of the house featuring a beautiful portico with stunning columns either side.

Once inside, you will find a generous-sized hallway with a sweeping staircase and a drawing room and a sitting room, both of which enjoy south-facing views of the garden. The drawing room is of particular note, with an impressive curved wall and doors which open out on to a small veranda.

There is also a spacious kitchen/dining room with wood floors and a good range of base and wall units, as well as a boot room, laundry room, pantry and cellar.

On the first floor you will find five en suite bedrooms and, on the second floor, a sixth bedroom.

To the rear of the property, there is a garage which is accessed by nearby Kinver Close, as well as a rear courtyard garden and several outbuildings including a wood store and a workshop. This could offer further development opportunities, should the correct planning permissions be obtained. There is also a greenhouse.

All in all, the plot extends to approximately 0.41 of an acre, and the formal lawned garden is mainly found to the west of the house.

The property also enjoys a good deal of privacy thanks to a number of mature trees including a spectacular horse chestnut.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,050,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

